Meghan Markle left the royal family alongside Prince Harry in 2020, but one royal expert says Meghan's words in a 2022 interview suggest she could be making 'veiled threats' to the royals.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, left the royal family back in early 2020. Since then, the two have carved out their own lives in California, where they’re living with their two kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan have spoken out about their time living within those palace walls, but Meghan claims she hasn’t even said it all. In one interview from 2022, Meghan almost seemed to subtly threaten the royals with her language: “I can say anything.”

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle’s 2022 interview detailed her life after the royal family

Since leaving the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has carved out a whole new life for herself along with her husband, Harry. And in 2022, Meghan did a lengthy interview with The Cut, where she detailed everything she is doing these days and why she loves her newfound freedom. But some of her words in the interview seemed to have an interesting undertone.

When asked about having to sign any sort of nondisclosure agreement upon her royal exit, Meghan said she never needed to.

“I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking,” she said. “I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to.”

But it was those words that one royal expert claims almost sounded like “thinly veiled threats,” according to royal commentator Roya Nikkhah, who works for the Sunday Times. “I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family,” Nikkhah said, according to Express.

But that one line wasn’t Meghan’s only interesting word choice. She also said, “I think forgiveness is really important … But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.” Those last few words she added in, noting that she can “say anything” she wants at any time, might have also been a subtle dig.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to make amends with the royals

There are plenty of opinions as far as who is responsible for the never-ending drama, but the bottom line is that neither side has made an active effort to truly sit down with the others and discuss what has happened. Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey but not with Harry’s family. Meanwhile, the royals have chosen to stay silent — something that landed them in hot water with Harry and Meghan in the first place after Meghan was regularly bullied by the British media.

Harry has said in the past that he does think there is room to reconcile, but that it will take accountability on his father and brother’s end. So far, we haven’t seen it. And meanwhile, Meghan has been avoiding London like the plague. She chose not to attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony this year, and she does not plan to attend the WellChild Awards with Harry this month despite attending them last year. Time will tell if there is any room for growth among the royal family, though it admittedly doesn’t look promising.