Meghan Markle Told to Dress More Like Kate Middleton, Book Says

Advisers told Meghan Markle to follow Kate Middleton’s “lead” with her clothing, according to Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals.

The author described the “attention” on Meghan Markle’s “designer wardrobe” as a “distraction.”

Meghan Markle doesn’t have a stylist and found the “‘stylist’ narrative” to be “personally frustrating.”

Dress like Kate Middleton. That’s what advisers told Meghan Markle, a new book says. The reason being, Katie Nicholl writes in The New Royals, her designer wardrobe had become a “distraction.”

Much like her sister-in-law, from the moment the Duchess of Sussex’s royal life began, the “Meghan Effect” took off. People wanted to know what she wore.

However, according to Nicholl, Meghan’s wardrobe, and her designer items especially, became an issue following a 2018 Ireland tour.

“The attention on Meghan’s designer wardrobe was a distraction,” she wrote in The New Royals via Newsweek.

On that particular tour, Meghan dressed in designs from Emilia Wickstead, Roland Mouret, and Givenchy, just to name a few. One headline at the time read, “Meghan Markle’s dreamy Jimmy Choos and Mackage coat stole the show in Northern Ireland.” Another recapped her “chic black suit” (Givenchy) look.

Meanwhile, “Back at the palace,” Nicholl wrote, Meghan was “advised to take a lead out of Kate’s book.” Specifically, to “mix High Street with designer labels,” something the 40-year-old is known for doing. Furthermore, Meghan was told to “recycle her wardrobe like the queen.”

Meghan Markle’s outfits ‘aimed to steal as little attention as possible’ during a 2019 royal tour of South Africa

Whether or not Meghan heeded the advice to dress more like Kate, her wardrobe on a 2019 tour of South Africa with Prince Harry was notably devoid of high-end designer items.

“From $32 earrings to sensible trench dresses, it was a relatively affordable working wardrobe that aimed to steal as little attention as possible,” Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair at the time.

Additionally, the New Royals author spoke to a “royal source” about Meghan’s “far from extravagant” wardrobe, who remarked it probably made Queen Elizabeth II happy.

“I expect the queen will be pleased to see that Meghan has been taking a leaf out of her book, wearing outfits more than once and taking the advice of trusted aides like Sam,” they told Nicholl, referring to Meghan’s then-private secretary Samantha Cohen.

Meghan Markes does her own ‘personal styling’

The Duchess of Sussex styles her own outfits, the now-41-year-old said in emails and text messages released as part of a lawsuit with Mail on Sunday.

“You know how personally frustrating I find the ‘stylist’ narrative (as it’s the only thing I seem to still have any control over — my personal styling),” Meghan wrote to her former communications secretary Jason Knauf in response to a story claiming Jessica Mulroney styled her outfits.

Meghan went on to say a person’s claims “saying [redacted] styled me” were “patently untrue.” which is patently untrue…”

Today, more than two years after stepping back from royal life, how Meghan dresses remains a source of fascination for many. And, as evidenced by a trip to New York, a keynote address, and more recent appearances, Meghan continues to wear designer clothing.

