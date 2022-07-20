Meghan Markle Told Off Prince Harry’s Friends Because She Didn’t Like Their Jokes, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t always share the same principles and values, and early on in their relationship the former Suits star reportedly called out Harry’s friends when their beliefs didn’t jibe with her own.

Here’s what a royal biographer said took place during a trip in which the now-duchess is believed to have told off the prince’s pals for their crude jokes and behavior.

Meghan reportedly clashed with Harry’s friends during a weekend trip

Tom Bower is a veteran journalist and author of the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. He alleges that when the prince invited Meghan on a trip with several of his friends, things didn’t go the way he had hoped they would.

Bower detailed what he was told by some in Harry’s circle about the trip in an extract serialized by The Times. He explained that before they went public with their relationship Meghan and 16 of Harry’s best friends, along with their wives and girlfriends, gathered at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate for a shooting weekend. The biographer said that the prince had been looking forward to a weekend filled with banter, jokes–and a lot of drinking but Meghan was not amused.

“[Harry] had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction,” Bower writes. “Their jokes involving sexism, feminism, and transgender people ricocheted around the living rooms and dining rooms. Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values. According to some of Harry’s friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt. Harry’s world would not be her world.”

Author claims Harry’s friends thought the prince was ‘nuts’ for dating Meghan

Bower said by the end of the weekend Harry’s buddies were completely put off by the royal’s then-girlfriend. They concluded that “Meghan was a dampener on the party … She lacked any sense of humour.”

According to the book: “Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG what about HER?’ said one. ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts.'”

The author detailed another get-together during Tom “Skippy” Inskip’s wedding where the future duchess and Harry’s old pals didn’t hit it off. Bower wrote that some in attendance said: “Not only did [Meghan] quibble about the food, but behaved ‘princessy.’” She also reportedly wasn’t interested in engaging with any of Harry’s friends.

Royal commentators agree that they ‘can’t blame Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for friends and family of competitors at the Invictus Games | Samir Hussein/WireImage

At least two royal commentators are defending how the duchess reportedly acted during that hunting trip.

Australian morning show host David Campbell and correspondent Natalie Oliveri have come to Meghan’s defense when they spoke about the topic on Today Show Extra.

“Forgive for jumping on the Meghan positivity train here but if you took me on my second date to a shooting party where everyone was just sexist and bratty. I don’t think they look good,” Campbell said per Express.

Oliveri agreed, adding: “I can’t blame Meghan here especially when she is an animal lover. I think anything like that would have been really hard to bear. She never wanted to take part in the royal family’s Boxing Day shoot after Christmas because of animals. I agree with that. You don’t want to put your own beliefs aside.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet responded to the claims made in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

