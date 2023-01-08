Meghan Markle Touched Princess Diana’s Gravestone and ‘Asked for Clarity and Guidance’ According to Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry discussed a private moment he witnessed while on a trip with Meghan Markle. According to his autobiography, Spare, Meghan touched Princess Diana’s gravestone and asked her for “guidance.” Here’s what Harry revealed about that day.

Prince Harry sees similarities between Meghan Markle and Princes Diana

Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

During the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary, Prince Harry discusses the similarities he sees between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle. He is in awe of much Meghan resembles his mother.

“So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” says Harry. “She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince Harry has joined the stories of Princess Diana and Meghan. She believes Harry sees them as almost the same in his mind. As a result, James says Harry doesn’t seem to show empathy for his father, King Charles III.

“Harry’s signals of anger and frustration are aimed at himself at this point but the narratives of the two women, Diana and Meghan, are so intertwined in his mind that there are no obvious signals of empathy for his father,” James tells Express. The problem for Charles is that Harry also picks some wonderful photos of himself and William as children through to their polo days as adults. “But the illustrations of love and loyalty do seem to be used to enhance the sense of betrayal that Harry clearly feels later.”

Meghan Markle asked Princess Diana for ‘clarity and guidance’

In his book, Spare, Prince Harry describes Meghan asking Princess Diana for “clarity and guidance” regarding the overwhelming media scrutiny she was receiving. Harry says this occurred during a visit he and Meghan made to Diana’s grave at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took this trip in honor of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

Harry left for a moment while Meghan spent time at the gravesite. When he came back, he said the duchess was speaking to his late mother, reports Daily Mail.

“When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone,” writes Harry. He says Meghan told him she asked Diana for “clarity and guidance.”

Biographer Angela Levin says Prince Harry ‘needs help immediately’

Angela Levin, biographer and author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, believes Prince Harry is in need of additional help from a therapist. She gave her thoughts on the excerpts from Harry’s book and concluded that he could use some guidance right now.

“This will blow over,” Levin tells Times Radio. “I don’t know what Harry will do. He seems to me to be very ill and to need help immediately. Whoever is his therapist isn’t doing very well because he seems to have no idea what is OK to say and absolutely what is not.”

