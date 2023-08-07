Meghan Markle Was Left ‘Uncomfortable’ and ‘Frustrated’ After Getting In Trouble For Wearing a Necklace Prince Harry Gifted Her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship was heavily scrutinized by the press -- to the point where she was even told she wasn't allowed to wear a piece of jewelry that Harry bought her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t have the easiest time when they started dating. Harry was arguably one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, so when Meghan came around, the press immediately dug into her life and followed the couple everywhere.

It made life difficult for the two, and the paparazzi wanted to be everywhere Harry and Meghan were. As a result, they had to take all kinds of precautions — even when it came to what Meghan wore. And when Harry gave Meghan a sweet gift at the beginning of their relationship, she was told she couldn’t wear it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was told she couldn’t wear a necklace Prince Harry had given her

Back when the couple first started dating, Harry reportedly had a $300 necklace made for Meghan; it held an “M” and “H” charm and was a sweet symbol of the couple’s budding romance. The necklace, though it didn’t quite compare in price to some of the royal family’s fine jewelry, was a sweet gesture from Harry to his new girlfriend.

However, when Meghan wanted to wear the necklace, she was met with a road block. According to “Finding Freedom,” a biography about the couple (via Express), Harry’s aide called Meghan and told her she couldn’t wear the necklace. “She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” the book said. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand also added in the book that Meghan was upset about not being able to wear the sentimental gift. “After hanging up, [Meghan] felt frustrated and emotional,” the book said. “While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day | Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since stepped down from their royal roles

Of course, it’s no secret that back in 2020, Harry and Meghan changed the royal family forever by opting to remove themselves as working royals. Instead, the two took their young son, Prince Archie, to the United States, where they settled down in Montecito, California.

Eventually, Harry and Meghan welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet, who has yet to meet anyone in the royal family. She’s named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but his grandmother did not have the opportunity to meet Lilibet because Harry and Meghan haven’t brought their children to the UK since they left.

Harry and his father and brother are still on bad terms, but it’s possible they will reconcile with Harry at some point. Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children who, as they get older, might want to have a closer relationship with their cousins. King Charles has yet to meet his granddaughter, and it wouldn’t be surprising if, at some point, Harry and Meghan bring the kids across the pond to reconnect with their royal relatives, even if the visits are infrequent.