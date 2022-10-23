Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert

Meghan Markle is working toward establishing her brand and building financial independence. As a result, she has shared information about her personal life during interviews and on her podcast, Archetypes. She has also revealed some of the disappointments she says she experienced during her career.

One royal expert says Meghan’s efforts are having the opposite effect. He believes some of the things she said will cause brands to hesitate to work with her. For example, he says her recent criticisms of Vanity Fair and Deal or No Deal could make future brand partnerships difficult for her. In the expert’s opinion, Meghan has become “unemployable.”

Royal expert says Meaghan Markle is trying to reinvent herself

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert Neil Sean says the Duchess of Sussex is trying to reinvent herself now that she’s no longer a senior working royal. According to him, her goal is to be likable so she can build her brand. However, Sean says there are “problems looming” with Meghan’s attempt at reinvention.

Sean says one issue is that Meghan is doing multiple interviews where she talks about “one problem after another.” According to him, she’s spending a lot of time discussing things that went wrong and how she was treated poorly.

“She kind of scatterguns these interviews around the world,” says Sean during his online commentary. “She says one thing to Oprah, another thing to another journalist. You can’t seem to keep up. It does seem to be one problem after another.”

Meghan Markle has become ‘unmarketable’ and ‘unemployable’ says royal expert

Sean says some of the statements Meghan made during her interviews could negatively affect her ability to get new deals. According to him, she hasn’t been careful.

“Now it looks like she has become unmarketable,” says Sean. “But more importantly, she’s not very careful, and allegedly unemployable.” According to Sean, Markle’s employability and marketability have declined because of her tendency to be critical. He mentions comments she made about her time on Deal or No Deal as one of the suitcase presenters.

“We saw the debacle against Deal or No Deal where she claimed about her time as a suitcase girl for 44 episodes,” says Sean. “If you didn’t like it, why did you stick it out for so long? That would be my advice,” says Sean. “And then now we’ve got the re-classification of that Netflix documentary, which of course she’s stepping back from, ready to blame the executive producer when that gets some bad rap.”

Royal expert says people are afraid to work with Meghan and Harry

Sean goes on to talk about Meghan’s tell-all interview with The Cut. He says she let her guard down during that discussion and revealed a lot of information. Sean believes Meghan’s candid discussions will backfire.

“I’ve been told by a very good source that people will be very scared to take her on because seemingly at some point she will turn around and bite you,” says Sean. “And that’s the problem. You know, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you are. If they feel that you’re really documenting this experience for later use to portray yourself in a totally different light.”

Sean predicts future deals for Meghan and Harry will slow down. “The deals will get smaller, and the offers will become more minute,” says Sean. “More importantly for Meghan, people will simply not trust her to be in their employ for fear of a backlash.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Prince Harry Sometimes Wished He Wasn’t a Prince, According to Author