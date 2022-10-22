Meghan Markle Uses Her Acting Background to ‘Turn on the Charm,’ Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle knows how to “turn on the charm” when she needs to, according to a body language expert. Here’s how the Duchess of Sussex uses her acting background to make an impression and get what she wants.

Meghan Markle has ‘a tiny voice in her head,’ says body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton was dubbed the “Human Lie Detector” after appearing on shows like BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning with Phillip and Holly. The former Derbyshire police officer analyzed Meghan Markle’s behavior at a recent photoshoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Stanton said the Duchess of Sussex processes information very quickly.

“It is very interesting to see how Meghan processes information,” said the expert. “When she is asked a question, she tends to look down and to the left. This means she is running a tiny voice in her head called internal auditory dialogue.

He continued, “We all have this little voice when we’re going into certain situations, like a job interview or a social setting. That’s her way of processing the question and checking her response. She is able to do this process very fast.”

Meghan Markle’s body language shows she uses her acting background to ‘turn on the charm’

Not only does Meghan Markle process information quickly in social settings, but her body language suggests she knows how to charm anyone.

Stanton said that Markle’s tactile nature indicates she is very instinctive. “Meghan is quite tactile and not afraid to show her emotions,” he said. “In psychology, we would refer to Meghan as being very kinaesthetic. This means she is able to respond through gut instinct.”

Stanton said the Duchess of Sussex’s acting background likely made it possible for her to “turn on the charm” when needed. “She comes over 100% confident in herself throughout the interview,” the expert shared. “As Meghan was previously an actress with many professional accolades under her belt, she’s used to being on set and in front of the camera. It’s almost like she is able to turn on the charm for the interviewer.”

A royal etiquette expert says the Duchess of Sussex’s acting background ‘helps her’ handle stressful situations

Etiquette coach Myka Meier opined that Meghan Markle’s acting background helps her project calmness during awkward moments, such as when she was booed at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Markle, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, traveled to the U.K. for the celebration. The occasion marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance in the U.K. since 2019.

When asked about how Markle “handles herself in those awkward trying times,” the etiquette expert responded (per Express), “I think her background as an actress probably helps her. I think she keeps her cool.”

Meier continued, “I can’t even imagine what the pressure would feel like in that moment and being booed,” and added, “I think she handled herself beautifully.”

“Looking at the footage and looking at the photos, it can’t be easy. You know, taking it in and realizing she’s technically on a stage in so many ways.”

“Maybe it’s using what she learned [as an actress] and how to keep her composure that really kept her looking calm and cool, even if she didn’t feel it,” Meier concluded. “I thought she did fantastically.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

