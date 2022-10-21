Meghan Markle Uses This ‘Clever Technique’ to ‘Make Somebody Feel Special,’ Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle knows how to make somebody feel like they are the only other person in the room, according to a body language expert. Here’s the “clever” trick the Duchess of Sussex uses to make someone feel special.

Meghan Markle | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle uses this trick to make someone feel special, says body language expert

Body language expert and former Derbyshire police officer Darren Stanton analyzed Meghan Markle’s behavior during a recent photoshoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Stanton said that not only does Markle exude “confidence,” but she also has a way of making people feel special.

“Meghan gives us a number of interesting clues as to how she processes questions and responds in her interview with Variety,” said the expert. “The first thing with Meghan in this clip is that she has amazing eye contact to whom she is addressing. We talk about genuine eye contact being three to five seconds and she definitely adheres to this perfect timeframe.”

He continued, “She’s also not distracted when looking at the interviewer. This is a clever technique to make somebody feel special.”

Meghan Markle always stands the same way while in public- hands clasped together, elbows up. It’s called the “Duchess pose”. It’s poised, sophisticated, polished, and gives a confident look. Now excuse me while I go practice my Duchess pose in a mirror. pic.twitter.com/YUq01WUDtZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 24, 2019

Meghan Markle’s body language shows she’s being genuine and positive

Although Meghan Markle has a clever tactic to make interviewers feel special, the body language expert said the Duchess of Sussex seems very genuine. She is truly engaged in the conversation rather than putting on an act.

“A lot of the smiles and emotions that she demonstrates in some of the video segments are genuine. She appears to be operating from true emotions of happiness and joy,” Stanton said. “When someone is being genuine their whole face is engaged, whereas someone who is looking to mask sadness only engages half of their face. We know Meghan’s happiness is authentic as we can see three crows feet at the side of the eyes. Her whole face is engaged and she is radiating positivity.”

Meghan Markle: I was treated like a 'bimbo,' 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal' https://t.co/5RUh0U74gF pic.twitter.com/ANqNkIFy7l — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2022

The Duchess of Sussex knows what it’s like to be pigeonholed

Perhaps Meghan Markle knows the importance of making someone feel special because she can draw from her own experience. The Duchess of Sussex recently opened up about a time when she was made to feel like a “bimbo.”

On the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, Markle opened up about her experience working on the TV show Deal or No Deal. “There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty – and not necessarily about brains,” she said of being one of the show’s 26 “Briefcase Girls.”

She added, “I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

Markle continued to discuss how producers didn’t care that she’d studied international relations in college or worked as an intern for the U.S. Embassy in Argentina. In those positions, the Duchess said she was “valued specifically for my brain.”

But on Deal or No Deal, she “was being valued for something quite the opposite.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: The Queen Hired 14 Staffers to Teach Meghan Markle How to Be a Royal, Biographer Says