Meghan Markle Admits She’s Just a Hardworking Mom Who Eats Cookies While Commuting

Meghan Markle continues to drive home the point she’s just a regular working mom in a new interview for Variety. Although she is married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Markle alludes that his royal lineage doesn’t change how they live and work as parents. The Duchess of Sussex admitted that her life is quite ordinary as a mom of two who, when commuting for work, admits to munching on cookies.

Meghan Markle has always worked hard

Markle’s life was a study of making ends meet. As a young actor. She booked bit parts on the series Married With Children, General Hospital, 90210, CSI NY, Fringe, and CSI Miami, to a gig as a suitcase model on Deal or No Deal.

A gig as a freelance calligrapher led to several jobs, per Esquire, for Dolce & Gabbana’s celebrity correspondence during the holiday season and the wedding invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, who divorced in 2014. In addition to her freelance work, Markle taught two-hour classes on the art of calligraphy at her part-time job at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills.

Once Markle booked Suits Rachel Zane, she appeared to relax her hustle. Then she met and married Harry, upending her life again, becoming an American royal. However, after four years married, Markle appears to have settled into her new role as a working mom and host of the wildly popular podcast Archetypes.

She told Variety that balancing motherhood and work has been “significant,” including a two-hour work commute into LA with Harry, where the couple occasionally eats cookies and indulges in drive-through burgers.

Meghan Markle admits her workday is pretty ordinary

Markle told Variety that she and Harry share an office, where they tend to separate and joint projects. She is grateful to have a platform to work from home. This way, the couple’s lives can be very involved in the lives of their young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Working from home allows Harry and Meghan to be involved in school pick-ups and drop-offs, as well as playtime. These moments are something Markle remains grateful for, “we’ll never get this time back.”

“I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day,” she said. Markle said she and Harry do a lot of their meetings together.

They also believe in the adage of divide and conquer. “We also try to divide what we can focus our energies on to accomplish even more,” Markle admitted.

However, she and Prince Harry commute together when work takes them away from home

As with other working couples, commuting time is factored into their workday. However, they live outside LA, about two hours from the city’s heart.

“We’re commuters. We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings, equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler’s head,” Markle joked of a snack favorite.

She also referenced an internet rumor that Harry has likes the fast-food chain In-N-Out since moving to America. “My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out. There’s one halfway between LA and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order,” she admitted.

