The Duchess of Sussex reacted to online haters while she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle declared she experienced “disturbing, hateful bullying” while a royal family member. She said the behavior reached its peak while she was pregnant during a discussion panel to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Meghan Markle shared ‘bullying’ became ‘cruel’ during pregnancies

The Duchess of Sussex discussed mistreatment while pregnant with her two children with Prince Harry, as part of an International Women’s Day panel at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2024. Meghan claims she experienced online “bullying” at the hands of the press while a working member of the British royal family (per News.com.au).

“The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lillie, and with a newborn, with each of them,” she began. “And you just think about that, and you wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty. It’s cruel.”

Meghan continued. “Why would you do that, certainly when you have a newborn? As moms, you know it’s such a tender and sacred time.”

She concluded, “And I think, you know, you can either succumb to it or nearly succumb to how painful that is. And maybe in some regards, because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicked in: do everything you can to protect your child, and as a result, protect yourself too.”

Meghan Markle can’t make sense of women ‘spewing hate’ to other women

Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex was a panelist alongside actor Brooke Shields and newswoman Katie Couric. As she continued her remarks regarding the topic, Meghan Markle added that there is “so much work to be done” to keep people safe online. She alluded that most of the negative commentary she received was from women.

“What I find the most disturbing, frankly, especially as a supporter of women, is how much of the hate is women, completely spewing that to other women, and I cannot make sense of that,” Meghan said. “At the same time, it’s a platform with quite a bit of hate.”

She added, “Rhetoric incentivizes people to create pages where they can churn out inciting comments and conspiracy theories that can have a tremendously negative effect on someone’s mental health and their physical safety.”

“If you’re reading something terrible, terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends? Why are you choosing to put that out in the world?” she questioned.

Meghan Markle first spoke of her experience in 2020 to Oprah Winfrey

In 2021, Meghan Markle first discussed how desperate she felt while a working royal to Oprah Winfrey. She suffered from suicidal ideation.

“I just didn’t see a solution. I’d sit up at night, and I was just, like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,’” Meghan told Winfrey about the negative articles about her that appeared in the British press.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals in 2020. They live in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.