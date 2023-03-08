Meghan Markle Wanted Her Children to Have ‘American Freedom’ and Not Have to Adhere to ‘Silly’ Royal Rules

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life and moved to California, in part to give their children Archie and Lilibet a more normal upbringing. A staff member at Kensington Palace said Meghan hated the “silly” royal protocols and wanted her children to have “American freedom.”

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle ‘hated being controlled by royal protocol,’ staff member says in new book

According to Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, the staffer said that Meghan felt “disappointed” about the reality of royal life.

“I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. She was hugely disappointed,” the staff member said.

One of Meghan’s former advisors shared, “Meghan hated being controlled by royal protocol. The fact, for example, that at Kensington Palace royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the palace and where they are going.”

They explained, “This is partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves.”

“To an outsider like Meghan, this just looked silly, but to the palace it is absolutely essential.”

Meghan Markle wants her children to have ‘American freedom’

King Charles reportedly “agreed with Meghan,” while Prince William is following the protocols while raising his children. “I think Charles agreed with Meghan on many points — he thought much of the protocol was silly, but it is hard to change,” the former advisor said.

They continued, “William has bought into it, which is why George and Louis and Charlotte are so conventional and look like something out of the 1950s.”

By comparison, Meghan doesn’t want her kids to have to follow such strict rules. “Meghan wants something different from this for her children — she wants American freedom to do and say what you like and go where you like,” the former staffer said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will focus on their kids’ future, Harry’s friend says

In the book, Quinn quoted a friend of the Sussexes who commented on how the couple is focusing on Archie and Lili now. “Meghan and, to a lesser extent, Harry will focus all their energies on the next generation — their lives are now fixed,” they said.

The friend continued, “They are the royal couple who gradually fade out of the public’s consciousness, but Meghan will send both children to the best schools money can buy and she will be determined that they achieve a great deal in adult life despite the huge difficulties of being the children of royals in exile.”

A friend of Harry’s “from his clubbing days” told Quinn, “[Meghan] will be great when her children are very young because she will show them an example of someone who goes out and tries to grab the world by the scruff of the neck … We know she has been very hands-on with the children. But she could end up dominating their every move when they are older.”