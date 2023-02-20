Meghan Markle Wanted ‘Red Carpet Moment’ During Early Appearance With Prince Harry, But He Showed ‘Air of Impatience,’ Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 visit to Wales, noting how Meghan seemed to want a “red carpet moment,” but Harry had other plans. Meghan was seen taking her time talking with people in the crowd, but Harry kept her on the task at hand, preventing her from lingering too long.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert looks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language during older appearance

Body language expert Judi James took a closer look at this early Harry and Meghan appearance, telling Express how Harry was more dominant than he is today.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Cardiff Castle in Wales in 2018 to attend a festival celebrating Welsh culture. The Sussexes interacted with the crowd of people who gathered to greet them.

“Looking at Harry and Meghan’s body language today, their power and status signals look pretty evenly balanced but possibly often weighed in favor of Meghan when it comes to confidence, experience and star quality,” James said.

By comparison, at this engagement, Harry was more “dominant” as Meghan was new to the scene.

“It is shocking to see how dominant to the point of arrogant Harry’s body language rituals were with the woman who he was newly-engaged to, on their first official visit to Cardiff back in 2018,” James said.

The expert noted that “Harry decided to treat her like a puppet here, leading her, turning her, steering her and even grabbing her by the wrist with what looks like an air of impatience to get her to move along.”

Meghan wanted to connect more but Harry had different intentions

The body language expert said that Harry showed signs his intentions were different from Meghan’s, as she was taking time with the fans who had gathered.

“Harry’s gestures here and his non-verbal interruptions show his intentions are at odds with Meghan’s,” James explained. “She looks delighted to stop and talk to the fans, even signing an autograph at one point as though she’s on the red carpet.”

James added, “These moments were her forte and she appeared to enjoy a level of relaxed rapport that other royals (apart from Diana) are not really known for. Meghan was approaching the crowds on a one-to-one, personal and very human level, while the more regal Harry just looks driven by time and urgency.”

Meghan wanted a ‘red carpet moment,’ expert says

James looked closer at their expressions and gestures, noting how “Harry’s smiles look like overkill rituals here” but Meghan has “more natural” smiles as she interacts with the crowd.

“For Harry this must have been a first glimpse into a potential future nightmare,” James shared. “Haunted by the fate of his mother as he was then and so clearly still is, the sight of his wife-to-be’s potential as a hugely popular royal star might have prompted some of these steering and leading rituals.”

James noted, “For Meghan though this would probably have been more of a red carpet moment that she could have taken in her stride without Harry’s ushering.”

While “Meghan is clearly keen to chat properly and meet these new fans and already-adoring crowds,” the expert said, “Harry appears to be trying to cut her communications short.”

James added, “In terms of a fan base his gestures would have suggested Meghan is so instantly popular she needs the kind of urging and pushing along that PRs do on a red carpet event, but when it comes to signaling a grown-up status and power-balance, he is clearly acting like the one trying to be in control.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.