Meghan Markle Wants Archie and Lilibet to ‘Be Able to Carve out Their Own Path’

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor are largely out of the spotlight. Rarely are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children seen in public. In fact, Lili has only been glimpsed in photos.

For all of the unknowns about the Sussex children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have occasionally shared details about their kids. In a recent interview, Meghan revealed she wants Archie and Lili to be able “carve out their own path.” Plus, she shared what type of children she and Harry are “creating.”

Meghan Markle says she’s ‘in the thick of it’ with Archie and Lili

On the Nov. 1 episode of Archetypes titled, “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom,” Meghan opened up about what life is currently like for her as a mom. She shared with actor Pamela Adlon that Archie and Lili keep her busy.

“Lili has just started walking,” Meghan said on her Spotify podcast. “She’s a year and a couple months old and Archie’s just over three years old. So yeah, they are … Oh, I’m in the thick of it,” she explained.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May 2019. At the time they were still living in the U.K. as senior “working” royals. Following a relocation to Montecito, California, and a miscarriage, the family of three became four with the addition of Lili in June 2021.

Meghan Markle wants Archie and Lili to ‘be able to carve out their own path’

During an October 2022 in-depth interview with Variety, Meghan discussed Archie and Lili’s future. It started with a question about one of them potentially wanting a career in entertainment someday. How would Meghan react, the interviewer wanted to know.

“I would say, ‘Great!’” Meghan began. “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.”

“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations,” she continued. “But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.”

If it’s the entertainment industry, great,” Meghan added. “And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit.”

“We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle starts her days by making breakfast for Prince Harry and their kids

Until the day comes when Archie or Lili might express an interest in following in their mom’s Hollywood footsteps, Meghan’s days start with a family breakfast. In the Nov. 1 episode of Archetypes the 41-year-old detailed the “morning rush.”

“I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older, but for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs,” she said. “Then a half hour later, Archie’s up, start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up.”

While she gets Lili a “little nibble,” Harry helps get Archie downstairs. “I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it,” Meghan, a well-known foodie, continued.

“It just to me feels like the greatest way to start the morning,” she added, saying the “whirlwind” continues with feeding their three dogs and getting “Archie out the door to school.”

