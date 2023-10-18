Meghan Markle Wants Nothing to Do With the UK as Rumors That Prince Harry Is House Hunting Are ‘Unlikely,’ Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom for the United States back in 2020. Now, rumors have swirled that Harry could be interested in buying a home in the UK; however, one expert says the rumors are 'unlikely.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves when they left the royal family back in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were tired of disagreeing with Harry’s family, of being berated by the press, and of the family not sticking up for Meghan. However, more than three years have passed since the two settled down in California, and there have been rumors that Harry is looking for a home base in the United Kingdom both for business and because he misses his home country. But one royal expert says all of those rumors are “unlikely.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely are not house-hunting in the UK, per expert

Harry and Meghan have not been on good terms with the royal family in nearly five years. Tensions started before the two were even married, and they remained in the royal family for about a year and a half after they wed. In late 2019, the couple took six weeks out of the spotlight to spend time with each other and their son, Prince Archie, and in January 2020, they announced their exit; it was finalized in March of that year.

Now, rumors are swirling that Harry misses the UK and wants to purchase a home here. He’s visited a number of times for various reasons since moving to California, and some seem to think he wants to split his time a little better between the two countries. However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has a hard time seeing a world where Meghan agrees to such a split.

Meghan has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022; she did not attend King Charles’ coronation in 2023. “It does seem unlikely that Meghan will be visiting Britain any time soon,” Fitzwilliams told Express. “The same, in the short term anyway, applies to Archie and Lili.” Harry and Meghan welcomed Princess Lilibet in 2021.

Fitzwilliams continued, “I see no substance to the rumor that Harry will split his time between the United States and Britain. He has serious concerns about security and still has a case pending against the Home Office regarding this, which is awaiting trial.” While Harry has made a number of trips overseas this year alone, Fitzwilliams doesn’t think he actually wants to settle down there — even part-time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

Related Prince William Subtly Shamed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During His Recent New York City Visit

Does Prince Harry miss the UK? It’s possible

While Harry might be having a hard time with his family, he still has a familiarity with the UK that he will likely never share with the US. The UK is where Harry was born and raised; it’s where some of his best childhood memories are. Of course, it’s natural to miss the place where you grew up, the place where your friends live — the place that is familiar to you. Maybe Harry does wish he could spend more time in the UK.

With that said, Harry feels that the UK was not kind to Meghan. The public didn’t welcome her, his family had issues with her, and the two of them couldn’t thrive in that environment. While Harry might long for the days when the UK was his home, it likely didn’t feel like his home by the time he left. Time will tell if he and Meghan actually do find a new home there.