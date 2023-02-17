How Meghan Markle Will Get Out of King Charles’ Coronation if She Doesn’t Want to Face the Other Royals

It’s been reported that Prince Harry as well as his wife, Meghan Markle, are invited to King Charles III’s coronation. However, the Sussexes are still undecided at this point if they’ll actually attend the affair. There have also been reports that the Duke of Sussex is calling for the family to apologize to him and Meghan for what has happened in the past and will travel to the U.K. only if the king and Prince William agree to a summit.

But some royal watchers aren’t sure Meghan wants to return to England at all after the welcome she got during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and state funeral. If the duchess doesn’t want to attend the coronation, she has a way out so she doesn’t have to face other members of the royal family following the couple’s Netflix documentary and Harry’s bombshell memoir.

Meghan Markle is seen during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sussexes weren’t happy with how they were treated during the queen’s jubilee and funeral

The Sussexes obviously weren’t happy with the chilly reception they got from the British public during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee when they were booed by a crowd outside St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The majority of the public was respectful though three months later when the Sussexes joined the Waleses for a walkabout after the queen died. However, the duke and duchess reportedly “whined” and “complained” to their friends about how other members of the family acted towards them. And that was before their docuseries aired and the prince’s book came out.

Given the fresh allegations and claims against the royals some believe Meghan really doesn’t want to return for the coronation knowing that tensions are high and that she and Harry almost certainly won’t be welcomed by the Firm with open arms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan’s way out of facing the family if Harry goes to the coronation

Express noted that Harry’s biographer Angela Levin warned that a trip back to England could result in “toxic atmosphere” for the Sussexes and something Meghan may want to avoid altogether.

If the duchess decides she doesn’t want to go she can use her son Archie’s birthday as an excuse not to be in England so she can have a party for him at their home in California.

Levin said then Harry “could do a quick there and back without Meghan.”

Royal expert doesn’t believe the duchess will miss the event

However, a number of royal watchers don’t think Meghan will miss the historic event under any circumstances and Levin agrees.

She said: “If anybody could make a judgment about Meghan, the chance of wearing a snazzy tiara would go down very well … So she’s there with a glittery tiara, I think she’d love it — never mind the kid’s birthday.”

Will Meghan get out of the coronation or will she return to the U.K. and be by Harry’s side at the ceremony? Or will they both snub the king completely by declining the invite and skipping the event? We’ll find out soon as the coronation will take place on May 6, 2023.