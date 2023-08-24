Meghan Markle has been steering clear of the United Kingdom as much as possible, and that seems to remain the case with this next trip; Harry will visit the UK for a charity event while Meghan remains at home.

Prince Harry is set to make a trip to the United Kingdom — and once again, Meghan Markle will not join him. Harry is reportedly returning to the UK for a charity event, which will take place before Harry and Meghan are set to travel to Germany for the Invictus Games, and Meghan will reportedly remain back in California until it’s time for her to head to Germany.

There are rumors that Harry is planning a post-Germany trip to London as well, though Meghan is also rumored not to join him on that trip, either.

Prince Harry will take another solo trip to the UK while Meghan Markle stays home

It seems Meghan tries to avoid the UK as much as she can. Harry is slated to attend a charity event hosted by WellChild, an organization that works with sick children, in early September. The event also happens to perfectly coincide with Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary, which takes place the day after the charitable event. However, Harry and Meghan seemingly have no plans to memorialize the queen alongside the royal family (there is no official memorial taking place, either) given that Meghan will not be flying with her husband, according to Express.

Meghan has attended WellChild events in the past, though it seems she does her best to avoid returning to the UK. The duchess will remain home with the couple’s two children. Harry will likely make a quick trip to the UK before returning home; then, the two will head to Europe together later in the month for the Invictus Games. Harry did not attend the WellChild event last year due to the queen’s death.

It’s unlikely that Harry will see the royals while he’s in the UK, unless it were strictly to attend some sort of event to remember the queen. Harry and his grandmother remained close through the years despite the ongoing tensions with the rest of the royals.

Prince Harry is rumored to meet up with King Charles after the Invictus Games

It’s hard to know if the rumors are true, but some royal insiders claim that Harry and Charles are gearing up for a quick meetup once Harry is done in Germany next month. Though there isn’t much known about the encounter (including whether it’s even true), Meghan reportedly would not attend that event, either. It would be strictly a meetup for Charles and Harry, though William could certainly pop in.

Meghan has done her best to keep her distance from the family entirely, though she did return to the UK twice in 2022 — but only to celebrate the queen. Meghan attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee as well as her funeral later that year, but Meghan did not fly across the pond to honor King Charles at his coronation ceremony. The relationship between Meghan and the royals has remained incredibly rocky, and it seems neither side has made much effort to reach out and repair things. Harry might be the only one with a chance to make anything better.