Why Meghan Markle Won’t Be Allowed to Wear a Sparkly Tiara at King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have yet to reveal if they will attend King Charles’ coronation. The pair’s spokesperson would only confirm that they have received an invite saying: “The duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

While we await their decision, royal watchers have been taking bets on whether they will attend and if Meghan will wear a tiara. Well, the latter isn’t happening. Here’s why the Duchess of Sussex will be banned from wearing a sparkly accessory on her head.

Meghan Markle at the High Altar during her wedding to Prince Harry | JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

Several commentators have opined that the Sussexes will attend the historic royal event because Meghan wants her time to shine in a tiara.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told TalkTV that Meghan won’t give up the “chance of wearing a fantastic tiara that she could then be photographed in and write about in detail and put it on her The Tig.”

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsley Schofield agreed, telling GB News: “I think they’re both going to come because Meghan wants that tiara moment. It’s been a long time since she got to wear something sparkly on her head.”

Expert explains why Meghan won’t be able to wear a tiara

Side profile of Meghan Markle in a car headed to a party at Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

But if Meghan does attend and wants to wear something sparkly it won’t be on her head.

According to royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder, the Duchess of Sussex is no longer a working member of the royal family so “no matter what the royals are wearing, sadly the duchess’s sparkling tiara days are long gone.”

When it comes to the attire Meghan could wear to the ceremony, Holder opined that she “will have a very tricky sartorial line to navigate” because “every inch of her outfit, down to her last tiny accessory, will be thoroughly scrutinized.”

Discussions are now underway about if Kate and Sophie will wear tiaras

Kate Middleton wearing a tiara during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As for what the working royal women might wear, Holder told Express that many think they will be “resplendent in ball gowns and royal regalia, but with the new ‘modern monarchy’ I am expecting to see them in something less ostentatious.”

And now there are reports that because the king wants a scaled-down ceremony the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Sophie, Countess of Wessex) may not even wear tiaras. According to People, “the conversation and decision surrounding the wearing of tiaras is still ongoing.”

Jewelry expert Lauren Kiehna explained: “I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras, but it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event. That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches, and earrings but no tiaras. I’ll be sad if that’s true but it may just be another part of the ‘de-formalizing’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades.”