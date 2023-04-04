Meghan Markle Wore 1 Designer in ‘Fashion Armor’ Move That Backfired — ‘Wrong Decision’

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle’s worn Christian Dior designs to a number of royal family events.

A fashion expert and celebrity stylist thinks Meghan Markle has opted for Dior “in an effort to subconsciously clad herself in ‘fashion armor.’”

However, in Dior, Meghan Markle’s seemed “more akin to Elizabeth Taylor than Queen Elizabeth.”

Meghan Markle | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

An expert says Meghan Markle’s missed the mark wearing Christian Dior to royal events “despite efforts to get it right.” Why the Duchess of Sussex wearing designs from the French fashion house might not have “endeared her” to the British royal family or the public.

Royal fashion expert says Dior is Meghan Markle’s ‘fashion armor’

Meghan’s tried to “shield herself” by wearing Dior, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, told Newsweek.

“Meghan has opted for Dior on several royal occasions,” Holder said. “And I personally feel that she turned to such an elite fashion house in an effort to subconsciously clad herself in ‘fashion armor’ attempting to shield herself from the critical gaze of the media and the public.”

Indeed, Meghan’s worn the label’s designs to a number of major royal family events through the years. In July 2018, two months after her royal wedding, Meghan wore a navy blue Dior dress to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Her Platinum Jubilee outfit in June 2022 also came from Dior. Additionally, Meghan’s been spotted carrying a Lady Dior handbag made popular by its’ namesake Princess Diana.

Wearing Dior suggests Meghan Markle ‘clearly didn’t understand complicated British sensibilities’

Meghan Markle | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Dior might be Meghan’s “‘fashion armor’” but, per Holder, it indicates a lack of understanding. “Despite Meghan’s efforts to get it right, her choice of designer was a little too ostentatious for the British royal family, being more akin to Elizabeth Taylor than Queen Elizabeth,” she said.

The celebrity stylist continued, saying if Meghan’s intention had been to “blend in,” wearing Dior wasn’t the way to do it.

“It just felt a little bit ‘try hard,’” Holder said. “But it was nonetheless an easy mistake to make for someone that clearly didn’t understand the complicated British sensibilities.”

“The outfits were no doubt stunning,” the royal fashion expert added, “but if she had hoped they would help her blend in, they were a wrong decision.”

Royal fashion expert believes a Dior brand sponsorship is ‘highly likely’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



It seems a partnership with the brand’s “highly likely” after Prince Harry wore a Dior shirt to a March 30 court hearing in London, England.

“Designer sponsorship deals with celebrities are commonplace, and it is highly likely that the Sussexes have an arrangement with Dior,” Holder said. “It would be a highly convenient passive income for Harry and Meghan who make ideal ambassadors for the brand.”

Other royals, she noted, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, often “coordinate” outfits. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a “surprising” move for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Plus, they may see it as a way to “connect.”

“We know that Harry and Meghan are deeply in love, the trials they have suffered doubtlessly bringing them closer together,” Holder said. “So it stands to reason that they should wish to connect on every level that is available to them, their clothing included.”