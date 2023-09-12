Meghan Markle's husband spilled several secrets about the royal family is his book 'Spare,' now the duchess's ex-husband could reveal secrets about her in a book.

Before she and Prince Harry tied the knot, Meghan Markle was a working actor married to producer Trevor Engelson. The former couple dated for seven years before getting hitched in 2011. But their marriage didn’t last, and Meghan filed for divorce in 2013 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

While there have been many stories about what led to their separation, neither Engelson or Meghan have ever confirmed the reports. But now a royal expert is claiming that the Suits star‘s ex is getting offers for a book deal, and that has Harry’s wife very worried.

Meghan Markle and her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, on the red carpet at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Meghan ‘petrified’ of what her ex-husband could reveal about their failed marriage

One of the things a lot of people have been curious about is if the report is true that Meghan sent her wedding ring back to Engelson via mail to let him know their marriage was over.

Engelson has never commented on that or anything else pertaining to his ex-wife. But royal expert Neil Sean, who authored The A to Z of Harry and Meghan, claims Engelson has had numerous offers to write a book about his first marriage. According to Sean, the Duchess of Sussex is likely”petrified” about any book coming out because of what Engelson could reveal.

Sean told OK magazine: “Many agents have offered him big deals and big money when Meghan was at the height of her fame. I would think that he will take stock and look at all options. Meghan is bound to be petrified. He would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress.”

The expert added: “I have met [Engelson] briefly and he strikes me as a nice, caring man who clearly has moved on. However, there is no escape from his story.”

Engelson is remarried now and has two children

Tracey Kurland and Trevor Engelson attend the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Dinner | Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The reason Engelson hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex is likely because he has moved on just as Meghan did.

One year after his ex and Prince Harry said “I do,” Engelson married Tracey Kurland at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. They have since welcomed two children together. Kurland is a nutritionist and a heiress. She inherited a fortune of over $200 million as her late father, Stanford Kurland, founded the company PennyMac Corp.

Another sign that we may never get to hear Engelson’s side of things is that he is content with living his life away from the spotlight. A source told the Daily Mail, “[Trevor] has moved on and, in some ways, you could say he’s having an even better life than Meghan. He probably has more money than she does now, he’s doing what he loves, and he’s out of the spotlight. It’s the ultimate revenge.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if Engelson takes up any offers from publishers and writes a book.