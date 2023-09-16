Meghan Markle said she had to get her and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, 'settled' before traveling to Germany for the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle’s officially in Germany for the Invictus Games. While she and Prince Harry’s children didn’t join in on the festivities, there’s already been a Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet mention. What the Duchess of Sussex said about her and the Duke of Sussex’s kids and why an expert says Meghan needed to “tread carefully” with her comment about Archie and Lili.

Meghan said Archie and Lili were the reason for her late Invictus Games arrival

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

On Sept. 12, 2023, Meghan made her first Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, the Duke of Sussex, halfway through the international sporting tournament, which began Sept. 9, 2023.

Together they attended a party for competitors at the Düsseldorf Airport, where both addressed the crowd during an informal speech.

“Hi, everybody,” Meghan began (via Newsweek). “It is so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late to the party. Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created.”

“And so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home,” she continued. “Three milkshakes and a school drop off, and I just landed a couple of hours ago. And I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you.”

Archie, 4, and Lili, 2, presumably remain at home in Montecito, California, while their parents attend the games. However, they may someday experience it for themselves. “We can’t wait to one day be able to bring our kids also,” Meghan said. “So they can experience just how amazing this is.”

Mentioning her children invites questions surrounding Meghan Markle’s ‘authenticity’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Speaking to the U.K.’s Express, public relations expert Renae Smith explained why Meghan’s mention of Archie and Lili at the Invictus Games was a risk.

“Sharing personal anecdotes about family life is a tried-and-true method to humanize oneself and foster a sense of relatability with the audience,” she said. “It allows the public to connect with public figures on a more personal level, as they can identify with the joys and challenges of parenthood. However, it’s important to tread carefully when interpreting such statements.”

The reason, Smith explained, is “authenticity.”

“Meghan’s assertion of being a committed mother, particularly in the context of her busy schedule (and the presence of a nanny), raises questions about the authenticity of her claim,” she said. “While she may genuinely prioritise [sic] her children, there is a risk of this assertion coming across as a calculated move to shape her public image.”

Meghan’s Archie and Lili comment at the Invictus Games is part of a ‘delicate balance’

Smith continued, sharing “overemphasis” on Meghan being a mom could end up with her relatability being questioned. Ultimately, she said, it’s a fine line to walk.

“The delicate balance between being genuine and asserting one’s dedication is indeed a challenge for public figures,” Smith told the outlet. “Overemphasis on certain aspects of their lives, such as motherhood or ‘relatability’ in Meghan’s case, can potentially undermine the perceived authenticity of their statements.”

“The public is often astute in discerning whether an assertion is heartfelt or part of a strategic narrative,” she concluded.

The Invictus Games end on Sept. 16, 2023.