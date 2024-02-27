Find out what moment from 'Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games' documentary a body language expert says was "awkward" for the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry has released a short documentary and in a surprising move, it’s not available for streaming on Netflix but rather Hulu.

The prince and his wife signed a deal with Netflix back in 2020 for upwards of $100 million to produce content for the streaming giant. In 2021, Meghan put forth an animated series titled Pearl, however, it was given the ax before production even began. The Sussexes then released their six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan which became one of the most-watched documentaries in 2022. In 2023, Netflix released Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus doc, but that failed to crack the platform’s Top 20. Now, the prince decided to distribute his new Invictus project to the rival platform. There’s no word yet on what that means for the pair’s multi-million Netflix deal.

Here’s more on Harry’s latest documentary, and the awkward moment a body language noticed from Meghan in the duke’s show.

Expert says Meghan was trying to get Harry’s attention and be part of the conversation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games special covers the couple’s recent trip to Whistler, Canada, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event. Body language expert Judi James analyzed the new clip from the program and noted that Meghan had a slightly “awkward” moment while cameras were rolling.

James told the Mirror: “Harry might claim that ‘these guys’ i.e. the athletes, are the stars of the show but it is clearly all about Harry’s ‘Mission’ and his reactions and feelings plus some footage of him actually in action on the skeleton run.”

The expert added that Meghan’s body language shows that she “clearly” wants to “be more than Harry’s ‘plus one’ here.”

James pointed out: “When he squats to chat to athletes she squats right alongside him and her body language rituals define her as very much a part of him in the communication. Her head is close to his and her reactions mirror his during the chats, showing her to be sharing the conversations with her husband rather than doing her own thing.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speaking to athletes at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireIma

James observed that after the duke’s skeleton run “Meghan is in support and congratulatory mode again, walking into the shot with both hands held out in a proffered hug. Harry keeps his safety helmet in his hands though, signaling a decline of the hug, while he continues chatting to the guy next to him.”

According to James, that’s when Meghan got caught in an “awkward moment.”

“[She looked] so keen to join in and to enjoy the exhilaration with Harry. [But] she was left with a truncated hug plus two other conversion gestures of slight awkwardness as she waits,” the expert explained. “[Meghan] touches her face then raises her hand in a polite signal of a wish to speak. She then touches her knitted hat and in the end taps Harry to get his attention, smiling and covering her mouth in a collusive giggly grin before saying ‘Well done.’”

Body language expert previously observed Meghan looking confident and Harry looking ‘troubled’

Meghan Markle touching the cameraperson during Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp with Prince Harry in British Columbia | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

When the couple first arrived in Canada on Feb. 14, James noticed that Meghan looked to be confident and cheery while the prince looked like a “troubled performer.” And the body language guru didn’t see his demeanor change at all until he did the skeleton.

James told FEMAIL: “Meghan seemed to take a very active and at times dominant role here, walking ahead of Harry or striding slightly ahead when they walked together. Harry’s own smile looked a little less self-assured than his wife’s, only really converting into a congruent smile of genuine happiness when he started to join in with the sporting action.

“He still looks like a slightly troubled camera performer, walking with a dipped head and with one hand shoved into his jeans pocket while Meghan unfurled confidently in the spotlight.”