A royal fashion expert said there are only ways Meghan Markle can looked 'pulled together' without wearing a coat in warm temperatures.

A royal fashion expert says Meghan Markle’s fondness for wearing coats in warm weather is definitely “odd.” However, there could be a few reasons for it. From style to air conditioning, why the Duchess of Sussex might like donning coats in the heat. Plus, some of Meghan’s most memorable coat moments.

Wearing a coat makes Meghan ‘look more together,’ royal fashion expert says

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan might live in California, but she hasn’t retired the coats in her wardrobe. The 42-year-old wears cozy — and oftentimes pricey — outerwear regardless of summer temperatures.

Discussing Meghan’s affinity for coats in warm weather, royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told FEMAIL that part of it could be style-related. Coats “make her look more together,” the celebrity stylist said.

“Wearing a thick woolen coat over an outfit despite it being 22C [71.6 degrees Fahrenheit] is certainly a little odd even if the coat is a gorgeous camel-colored Max Mara number like the one we saw Meghan Markle wearing earlier this week,” Holder said referencing the royal’s August 10 outfit of a sweater, scarf, and coat.

She continued: “There is no doubt that a coat, especially an immaculately cut designer one as Meghan is partial to, can help to finish off an outfit and make the whole ensemble feel more pulled together.”

“Hailed as the essential ‘third piece’ by fashionistas and stylists in the know, adding a coat over say, just a plain T-shirt and pair of jeans, helps to complete the outfit,” the expert explained. A coat, she said adds “much-needed shape, texture, and interest.” Although “there are plenty of other ways to do that in the balmy California sunshine and not overheat.”

“So it is indeed curious that the duchess has a habit of stepping out looking overdressed, both literally and figuratively speaking,” the expert added.

Air-conditioning and going incognito are other possibilities for Meghan wearing a coat in warm weather

Holder continued, offering more reasons as to why Meghan steps out wearing a coat when she doesn’t need one. The expert said she might wear a coat to keep warm when air-conditioning is blasting.

She might’ve been “heading somewhere with over-effective air-conditioning and would be spending time in arctic temperatures,” Holder said. Although “she could have just carried extra layers with her for this” instead of wearing a coat.

The possibilities behind Meghan’s affinity for coats in warm weather could also be a way to “disguise herself” when she’s out and about, whether nearby her and Prince Harry’s Montecito, California, home or elsewhere. After all, Harry recalled telling Meghan to wear a baggy coat to avoid being seen at a grocery store nearby Kensington Palace in his Spare memoir.

Meghan’s memorable coat moments as a British royal started in 2017

The so-called Meghan Markle Effect, where items sell out after the Suits alum wears them, has long since included coats. Take, for instance, Meghan’s first big appearance with her husband, the Duke of Sussex. After announcing their engagement in November 2017, Harry and Meghan posed for photos at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a white coat, which promptly sold out. Weeks later Meghan wore a camel coat for Christmas with the royal family.

Since then Meghan’s worn all sorts of coats, from plaid to trench, cementing statement outerwear as a staple in her wardrobe. They’re even part of her designer “fashion armor.”