Meghan Markle’s Entire Docuseries ‘Stems From a Hatred and Jealousy of Kate Middleton,’ According to Royal Commentator

It seems like everyone has an opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries. Now a royal commentator who was a guest on Megyn Kelly‘s show is weighing in and slamming the Duchess of Sussex claiming that the entire documentary is really based on Meghan’s “hatred and jealously” toward the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Here’s more on that as well as Kelly’s thoughts on what she thinks Prince Harry really needs right now.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018 | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kelly slams the Sussexes for complaining in docuseries

Kelly, who was joined by British commentators on her Sirius XM show, blasted the duke and duchess’s Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“Believe it or not this couple is still complaining,” Kelly began, adding, “From the Montecito mansion with two beautiful [and] perfectly healthy children, a little chicken coop and flower garden out back, matching Ugg’s for Meghan and her toddler, all royal titles still intact complete with matching stationary, and nearly $200 million dollars in the bank thanks to their insatiable desire to finally tell their story.

“Like to Oprah. And on Spotify. And to NY Magazine. And in a memoir. And … well you get the point.”

The Daily Mail noted that several other royal watchers including Rebecca English agreed with Kelly opining that the Sussexes have “overstepped their play for sympathy in ways that stretched the truth past its breaking point.”

Commentator believes docuseries is based on Meghan’s ‘hatred and jealousy’ of Kate

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During Kelly’s show, royal commentator Sophie Corcoran chimed in with what she made of the series and didn’t mince words.

“What [Meghan] really wanted was control because she’s a manipulator,” Corcoran said. “She wanted to be able to manipulate. She couldn’t manipulate the press in the U.K. That’s why she was angry. She couldn’t force people to write the stories she wanted them to write so therefore she left … so she could write the stories in her own perspective.”

Corcoran then exclaimed: “This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealously of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist. Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Megan will never be the center of attention.”

Kelly says Prince Harry needs ‘a real psychotherapist’

But it wasn’t just the duchess, Kelly also took aim at the Duke of Sussex and said that the amount of “emotional baggage Harry’s still carrying” is “big.”

She then added: “Good gracious is this man insecure … he clearly hasn’t worked out the trauma of his mother’s premature death. Time and time again I said to myself, this guy needed therapy! A real psychotherapist. That’s what he needed.”

Harry previously stated that he has had therapy and that helped him choose how he wants to live his life now that he is no longer a working royal.