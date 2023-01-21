Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry

Meghan Markle met Prince Harry years after her divorce from her first husband, Trevor Engelson. The Duchess of Sussex and her ex-husband moved on to find new spouses on a remarkably similar timeline – Engelson proposed to his second wife just two weeks after Meghan and Harry got married. Here’s what we know about Meghan’s ex-husband and his new partner.

Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle | Michael Kovac/WireImage

Meghan Markle was married to Trevor Engelson before she met Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating in 2016, years after the Suits star divorced her first husband. Her first marriage was to film producer and literary manager Trevor Engelson.

Meghan and Trevor started dating in 2004, when the Duchess of Sussex was 23 and the producer was 28. In 2011, they got married in a four-day celebration at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica (per Insider).

The former couple separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce in February 2014, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Although it’s unclear why they split, Meghan’s shooting schedule for Suits may have played a role. She joined the Suits cast just before the wedding, and was living in Toronto nine months out of the year to work on the show.

“Trevor and Meghan’s marriage broke down when she moved to Toronto, where Suits is filmed, and it was the long distance that tore them apart,” a source told Woman’s Day in 2017.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband proposed to a $200 million heiress 2 weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry got married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously married in an elaborate ceremony on May 19, 2018. Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Tracey Kurland, just two weeks after the royal wedding. Trevor and Tracey got married in October of the same year.

The producer and the dietician reportedly had a low-key ceremony in Los Angeles. “The wedding seemed like a small, casual but intimate affair – a world away from Meghan’s huge marriage to Harry in England,” a guest told Daily Mail. “The bride and groom looked so much in love and very happy together. The whole event was so them.”

Not only is Tracey a dietician, but she is also the daughter and heiress of Countrywide executive Stanford Kurland, believed to be worth around $200 million. Ironically, this is more than Prince Harry’s net worth, which is estimated at $60 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Trevor Engelson reportedly took his divorce from the Duchess of Sussex ‘pretty hard’

Although he moved on to find a new partner, Trevor Engelson reportedly had a “rough time” during his divorce from Meghan Markle.

“The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard,” a source told The Sun in 2017. “He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year.”

The insider shared that seeing his ex-wife move on so publicly was difficult for the producer. “He had to relive it all again – this time in public,” the source said. “It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him. He has a new woman in his life and his career is going from strength to strength.”

Engelson was supposedly working on a TV show pilot about a divorcée who remarried a prince and shared custody of a child from her previous marriage. The fictional series was inspired by his relationship with Meghan, although the former couple did not have any children together.