Meghan Markle’s ‘Facial Expression Is Special’ in Midterms Voting Photo

Meghan Markle appeared in a photo promoting voting in midterm elections on the Archewell website.

A body language expert says Meghan Markle looked like “any voter.”

However, Meghan Markle’s “special” facial expression made voting look like a “thrilling experience.

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle encouraged people to head to the polls on Nov. 8. While a body language expert described the Duchess of Sussex as looking like “any voter” her “special” facial expression stood out. Ahead, an expert describes how Meghan made voting look “thrilling.”

Meghan Markle sported an ‘I voted’ sticker in Archewell midterm elections post

In a Nov. 8 post on her and Prince Harry’s Archewell website, Meghan smiled in a photo wearing an “I voted” sticker and an Archewell baseball hat.

“Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!” the post began in a reference to U.S. midterm elections. “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote.”

“Here are some helpful reminders as you prepare to vote,” the post continued with a bulleted list:

Check your polling location and hours

Make sure you have the right ID to vote

Research what is on your ballot

Bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case lines are long

If you’re in line when the polls close, you’re legally allowed to vote, no matter how long the line is

If anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE

The Nov. 8 post featuring Meghan came after another election Archewell update on Oct. 8 about voting early.

Body language expert says Meghan Markle looked like she’d ‘come alive’ in midterms photo

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

“With her plain anorak, equally plain jumper, baseball cap and sticker, Meghan could be any voter celebrating having just cast their vote in the polls,” body language expert Judi James told the U.K.’s Express.

“Her facial expression is special here though,” she explained, noting how the 41-year-old looked like she’d “come alive” in the photo.

“The mouth smile is wide and symmetric but it’s her eye expression that really makes this pose come alive,” James said. “It’s an expression of excitement and anticipation as though she’s expecting and looking forward to what she would see as a good result when the votes are counted.”

The look on Meghan Markle’s face appeared ‘contagious’

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Not only did Meghan’s facial expression look to James like one of “excitement and anticipation” the expert called it a “contagious or shared expression of excitement, too.”

“Meghan is a keen campaigner of encouraging people to turn out to vote,” she continued. She encouraged people to vote in the 2020 presidential election in addition to discussing voting and politics on a number of occasions after moving to California.

Returning to Meghan’s expression in the voting photo, James said the mother of two’s “pose makes it look like a thrilling experience.”

