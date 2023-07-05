Meghan Markle starred on USA Network's 'Suits' for years before she met Prince Harry. And when asked, one former co-star refused to talk about the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle has been in the spotlight since she first started dating Prince Harry back in 2016. And through the years, her reputation has been put into question — mostly by the British press. Meghan has had a number of friends speak highly of her, including her former co-stars on the USA Network show Suits, which has helped to mitigate some of the unwarranted negative opinions.

In a recent interview, one Suits co-star was asked about what it was like working so closely with Meghan, and rather than give the details on the duchess’ life before her massive, he refused to speak about her.

Meghan Markle | AP Photo/Pool/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Meghan Markle’s former co-star Max Beesley refused to divulge details about the duchess

If there is one group to have Meghan’s back, it’s her former Suits co-stars. Many of Meghan’s former co-stars attended her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, and while the jury is out on whether she still spends much time with them, they certainly still think the world of her.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Max Beesley, who played Stephen Huntley on Suits from 2013 to 2015, was asked what it was like to work with Meghan, per Express.

“Terrific actress, wonderful to work with,” Beesley replied when asked about the duchess. However, when pressed for more information, Beesley refused to respond.

“Did you know back then, that she would go on to be a global star? Could you see it in her back then?” host Ed Balls asked. But when Beesley diverted the question away from Meghan and instead talked about his other co-stars, Balls realized something was up.

“So you’re not going to tell us anything about what Meghan Markle was like?” Balls repeated.

“Absolutely nothing, whatsoever,” Beesley said swiftly.

The British media has notoriously treated Meghan Markle harshly, and it’s possible that Beesley saw the writing on the wall that his words might get twisted. His brief statement about her was a glowing review, but he was careful not to get too wrapped up in conversation about her.

Max Beesley on ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Meghan Markle starred on ‘Suits’ before meeting Prince Harry

Before being swept up in the fame that came with royal life, Meghan was a relatively normal actress. She starred on a TV show that wasn’t on a major channel, providing her with a quite comfortable income but helping her avoid the chaos of being an A-list celebrity — it was almost the best of both worlds.

However, once she married Harry, that peace and quiet left forever. Harry and Meghan were in constant battles with the press and Harry’s family, and they eventually left the family to pursue a new life in California. Meghan shot to fame but experienced a handful of setbacks once leaving the royal family, including having her Spotify deal axed by executives after just one season of her “Archetypes” podcast. Still, Harry and Meghan were adamant about removing themselves from the hands of the British media, which might have been in the back of Beesley’s mind when he was asked about her on the British morning show.