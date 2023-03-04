Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Says She Was ‘Very Humble’ Before She Met Prince Harry and ‘Culled’ Everyone

Meghan Markle‘s former friend is speaking out about his relationship with the now-duchess and what she was like prior to meeting Prince Harry and “culling” just about everyone in her life.

Here’s how television presenter and royal expert Nick Ede described Meghan before she married into Britain’s most famous family.

Meghan Markle is seen leaving the Javits Center in New York City | David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Former friend discusses relationship with Meghan before she met Harry

Ede and Meghan became friends in 2013 when she was still starring in the legal drama Suits.

He told Express: “I do a lot of work with lots of Hollywood stars, and I was working with Eva Longoria doing all her charity work. So I asked Megan to host the Global Gift Gala, which is a big charity event that we do.”

Ede said the event took place at the ME Hotel London and that “Meghan flew in and we became really good friends. We had a really nice, fun, good relationship and were friends for a few years before obviously, she had to cull everybody.”

Meghan’s old pal says she was a ‘very humble’ person

Meghan Markle at the London Global Gift Gala in 2013 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Ede remembered that Meghan had wanted to date an English man before she met the prince.

“(Meghan) was very independent and actually she was really good fun. It was obvious that she wanted to find a man and she wanted an English man, definitely,” he recalled, adding, “She was always very nice and very, very humble as a person.”

Ede, who currently works as an expert on Yahoo!’s The Royal Box, recently made headlines for claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex underestimated how far down the pecking order they would be in Hollywood.

“They’re kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that’s been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down,” he explained.

Ede’s friendship with Meghan ended once she and Harry started seeing each other.

Several other people Meghan ‘ghosted’ after she met Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo after announcing their engagement | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Ede isn’t the only friend Meghan ghosted when she and Harry got together.

British TV personality and commentator Lizzie Cundy claimed that the former Suits star ghosted her when Harry proposed telling The Sun’s Fabulous Digital: “Once the ring was on the finger, I soon realized she was off Twitter and that her number wasn’t working. And that was it.”

And Meghan’s former pal and agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne revealed that the now-duchess cut all ties with her after she tried to warn her that life would change when she and Harry got serious.

Nelthorpe-Cowne told the Daily Mail: “One day we were having lunch on the Strand in London and it was obvious it was getting very serious with Harry. I said, ‘This is serious. This is the end of your normal life, the end of privacy–everything.’ But she just held up her hand and said, ‘Save it. I don’t want to hear any negativity. This is a happy time for us.'”

Meghan stopped working with Nelthorpe-Cowne a week before her engagement to Prince Harry and they haven’t spoken since.