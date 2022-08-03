Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Just Publicly Bashed the Duchess, Reconfirming Their Family Feud

Meghan Markle has been publicly criticized by her family many times, and her half-brother is the most recent to slam the Duchess of Sussex. Here’s what Markle’s half-brother said about her, reconfirming the family feud.

Meghan Markle’s family has publicly bashed her many times

The Duchess of Sussex’s family has slammed her in the press many times. For example, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020, her father and half-sister had some choice words to say about it.

Samantha Markle spoke with Inside Edition about her half-sister’s decision, calling it “a slap in the face.”

“I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor royal duties and to lead by example,” Samantha said (via Us Weekly).

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, made his opinion of the situation known in his ITV documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story. “With Meghan and Harry separating from the royals, it’s disappointing to me because she actually got every girl’s dream,” Thomas said. “Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away.” He added, “It looks like she’s tossing that away for money.”

Meghan Markle’s half-brother just slammed the Duchess

The Duchess’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is the latest to add to his family’s criticisms of Meghan Markle. Thomas Jr. publicly bashed his half-sister for a number of things, including politics and her relationship with their father.

“You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the U.N. building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” Thomas Jr. told GB News (via the New York Post). “The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”

The Duchess’s half-brother also joked he would “move to the U.K.” if Meghan ever got into politics.

When asked if Meghan had been in touch with their father after a recent medical issue, Thomas Jr. responded, “Not at all, nothing at all. Absolute zero.” He added, “What’s to be expected at this point? She didn’t call for the first heart attack or the stroke – why would she call now?”

There have been rumors that the Duchess wants to get involved in U.S. politics

Megha Markle’s half-brother might be onto something when he mentioned the Duchess getting involved in U.S. politics. There have been rumors that she is “rubbing shoulders” with the right people and “making noises” about a political career.

Royal expert Russell Myers spoke on the Lorraine show about Meghan’s comments to Vogue about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Duchess contributed to a conversation involving feminist author Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin.

Myers opined that the conversation gave credence to the rumors that the Duchess is keen to enter U.S. politics.

“Prince Harry and Megan have moved over to the United States. They’ve got their financial freedom. They’ve got their essential freedom from the royal family so they can speak on political issues,” the royal expert said (via Daily Mail). “And certainly, Meghan was speaking to Vogue at the weekend, talking about Roe versus Wade, a very, very controversial abortion law that has been repealed in the U.S.”

He added, “So does she have political ambitions? I do think she does. And she’s certainly rubbing shoulders with the right people and making the right noises.”

Myers concluded, “So, you know, sometimes it might not seem so ludicrous that she might stand for office because she’s certainly making the right noises.”

