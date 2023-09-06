Meghan Markle's alleged Instagram account has created a storm of interest among fans, but it was hard to tell if the rumors were true. Now, one of Meghan's followers might have accidentally just given away that it's her.

Meghan Markle is more than likely returning to Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex hinted last year that she was planning to return to the popular social media app, and a mysterious Instagram account, only called @meghan, recently appeared on the platform. People instantly suspected it was the former working, but a few sly people realized that one person who follows the account pretty much gives it away that it is, in fact, the duchess.

It still remains unclear when Meghan will officially launch the account.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s former employee might have just revealed that @meghan belongs to the duchess

Anyone who has eagle eyes and follows the duchess’ life might have been able to figure out Meghan’s new Instagram account just based on the high-profile people following it. More specifically, Express reports that Mandana Dayani follows it; this is important because Dayani was the president of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell, the company that houses all of the couple’s philanthropic work. After checking her account on the platform, Showbiz can confirm that Dayani is following the account, which pretty much confirms that it’s the true Duchess of Sussex.

Beyond that, though, it doesn’t appear any of the duchess’ close friends are following the account. Perhaps they assume that following it will bring too much attention; after all, it already has a six-figure following without anyone even confirming that it’s her. She has zero posts and no true profile picture. The current photo is of a flower, which some say is symbolic of the nickname Meghan’s mother gave her as a child.

Meghan hasn’t made any announcement about joining Instagram outside of her interview with The Cut in August 2022. While speaking with the brand, Meghan did say she has plans to return to the app but did not give any real timeline for her return.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry has not joined Instagram

Harry doesn’t appear to be on the app. Or, at least, there is no mysterious @harry account with a massive following and zero posts or real profile picture. Still, that doesn’t mean Harry won’t join down the road. His cousin, Princess Eugenie, has a massive Instagram following, though his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, don’t have the freedom of enjoying a personal account but rather can only have a brand account.

Instagram could do wonders for Meghan’s reputation. It might make her far more relatable because people can see the ins and outs of her life rather than just what the media and tabloids say about her. She will be able to highlight her working life and her home life, and we might even see a few more photos of the kiddos, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have had a bit of a controversial reputation since leaving the royal family; some people think the two should not have spoken on the palace life behind closed doors. However, Instagram could give Meghan a chance to rebuild a more relatable reputation and win back her image among the people.