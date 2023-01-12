Meghan Markle’s Royal Tailor Worked Until 4 a.m. To Fix the Bridesmaids’ Dresses That Caused All the Drama With Kate Middleton

Bridesmaid Dresses Gate: Royals Edition continues. Years after the alleged drama between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton occurred, the story has resurfaced yet again. This time Meghan’s royal tailor, Ajay Mirpuri, has added details about the wedding dresses that reportedly left one of the princesses in tears. According to Mirpuri, he and his team had to work overtime to make sure that everyone was satisfied with the dresses in the end.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton | Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress reportedly caused tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

It’s not uncommon for tensions to run high in the midst of wedding planning. And considering Meghan’s marriage to her husband, Prince Harry, happened on such a global stage, that tension was likely heightened. It reportedly came to a boil thanks to Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. The hemline and fit of the dress for the then 3-year-old royal (who is Kate’s daughter) apparently was an issue. This somehow escalated to the point of tears. While the media reported that Meghan made her sister-in-law, Kate, cry, the Archetypes host claimed something different. In her interview with Oprah, she shared that it was, in fact, The Princess of Wales’ harsh words that left her in tears.

Royal tailor Ajay Mirpuri worked tirelessly to make sure all the dresses fit for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding

With countering accounts of the events, we’ll likely never really know what happened behind closed doors. However, the facts of the situation are that all six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be remade after the alleged row between Meghan and Kate. While speaking with Daily Mail, Mirpuri revealed that he and his team spent countless hours before the wedding making sure the dresses fit well.

Bridesmaid Princess Charlotte looks on after attending the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | BRIAN LAWLESS/AFP via Getty Images

“We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4 a.m. three nights in a row, to make them fit,” Mirpuri revealed. “We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no.”

Mirpuri is known for his tailoring services and didn’t witness any drama

It’s not surprising that Mirpuri and his team did everything in their power to make sure that both Kate and Meghan were happy with the bridesmaids’ dresses. The royal tailor runs a business called Mirpuri Bespoke in London and is known for his craftsmanship. Naturally, with an event as high profile as a royal wedding, he wanted to make sure his skill set was shown to the best of his abilities.

As for the alleged drama between Meghan and Kate, the tailor claims that he didn’t witness it. “If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me,” Mirpuri stated. “But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches.” Clearly, the tailor was too busy to worry about any royal tiffs. But even if he did witness drama, we doubt he’d say anything about it.