Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz

TL; DR:

Meghan Markle went to New York City for Prince Harry’s UN speech on July 18, 2022.

Later in the day, she had lunch with Gloria Steinem.

Meghan Markle wore shorts, a white shirt, and brown accessories.

Reactions online to Meghan Markle’s outfit are mixed.

Meghan Markle slipped into shorts after Prince Harry’s UN speech on July 18, 2022. She opted for a more relaxed look for lunch with activist and friend Gloria Steinem. And, needless to say, Twitter and Instagram users had thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex’s look.

Meghan Markle wore shorts in New York City

Meghan’s street style was on full display when she met with Steinem following the Duke of Sussex’s UN address in honor of Nelson Mandela Day. Per People, the pair had lunch together at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo.

For the outing, Meghan swapped her monochrome black look, something the royal family typically reserves for mourning, for a white button-down shirt and pleated navy blue shorts. She completed the look with brown accessories — a belt, beaded clutch, heels — and a sleek ponytail.

Meghan and Steinem were seen holding hands as they left the building. Previously, in a June 2022 conversation with Vogue about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Steinem revealed how she and Meghan became friends. She credited Meghan with making it happen.

“Meghan, I owe this friendship to you. Because I did not realize that in California, where I was sheltering on a friend’s ranch, we were neighbors,” Steinem said. “Or at least what is called neighbors in California, which means you’re, what, a half-hour away. It was you who realized that and came to the farmhouse where I was.”

Reactions to Meghan Markle’s shorts are mixed

Meghan and Gloria bidding farewell after lunch in NYC. These two are very sweet together. pic.twitter.com/33MHUgkHzV — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) July 19, 2022

Almost immediately after the Duchess of Sussex stepped out wearing shorts, people took to social media to share their opinions. Some loved Meghan’s shorts while others didn’t.

“Well, I guess I need Bermuda shorts now,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of Meghan’s look. As for Instagram, when a photo of Meghan went up on What Meghan Wore, an account that documents her outfits, many reactions were positive. In particular, commenters loved Meghan’s shorts.

“D*** those are good shorts,” one person wrote. “Work shorts and heels, I haven’t rocked this look since 2008! 👏😍,” added another. “Just a classic style, done so well,” commented another.

One person described Meghan’s outfit as “pure class.” Another called it “so chic.” One referred to it as “so elegant and a little edgy.”

Then, of course, there were those who weren’t fans of Meghan’s shorts. “1980 called, it wants [sic] its Bermuda shorts back,” one person wrote. “Always on it! But the shorts?” added another while someone else chimed in with “No for the shorts 😢.”

Meghan Markle previously wore shorts to Prince Harry’s polo matches

Meghan Markle | MEGA/GC Images

In May 2022 and again in June 2022, Meghan cheered Harry on at polo. She watched from the sidelines on multiple occasions in Santa Barbara, California. Just like in New York City, she sported shorts.

On one occasion, she wore a blue look complete with denim shorts. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, on another fancier trip to the polo field, she sported shorts, heels, and a polka dot top.

