Meghan Markle’s Treatment of the Royal Family Has Completely ‘Bewildered’ King Charles III

Meghan Markle’s relationship with her in-laws has been strained ever since she and Prince Harry walked away from royal life. The Duchess of Sussex has made some harsh accusations about the treatment she received from the royal family during her time as a working royal. And according to one royal expert, this has left King Charles III completely “bewildered.”

King Charles III was once ‘fond’ of Meghan Markle

Royal expert Christopher Andersen says, per Express, that when Prince Harry first introduced Meghan to the royal family, then-Prince Charles quickly became “fond” of his future daughter-in-law. So much so that he stepped in for her father, Thomas Markle, and walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day in May 2018.

However, their relationship soured when Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals in early 2020 and moved to California. Things went from bad to worse after the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey the following year for a tell-all interview.

Meghan accused the royal family of racism, and ignoring her mental health issues. Meanwhile, Harry said he was “trapped” his entire life.

“I was trapped, but I had no idea I was trapped. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have compassion for that,” Harry said, adding he felt “let down” by his father.

Meghan Markle’s treatment of the royal family ‘bewildered’ King Charles

Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, noted that the late Queen Elizabeth II was used to handling scandalous situations in the royal family. However, Charles is still “finding his footing” two months into his role as king.

“I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed. I mean, he really was very fond of [Meghan]. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered,” Andersen said.

“I don’t think it threw her [the Queen] as much as it has thrown Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who … [have] said some pretty hurtful things.”

Prince Harry wants to ‘break the cycle’ of pain and suffering in his family

In addition to calling out the royal family for all of their faults, as Harry and Meghan see it, they’ve also been talking about what they are doing differently for their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan told Variety that she wants to raise her kids to be “multidimensional and creative.” While Harry has said he doesn’t want his children to experience the “pain” he felt growing up in the royal household.

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” Harry said on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Prince Harry has a new memoir coming out that could make his and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family even worse. Spare will hit bookstores around the world on January 10, 2023. Christopher Andersen’s new royal book The King: The Life of Charles III is due out in November.

