Meghan Markle’s ‘Uncensored and Unbothered’ in ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Premiere — Author

TL;DR:

The Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast debuted on Aug. 23, 2022.

Serena Williams appeared on the podcast as a guest.

Royal author Omid Scobie described Meghan Markle — and Prince Harry — as “uncensored and unbothered” in a post-working royal existence.

Additionally, Meghan Markle said, “people should expect the real me in this,” during an Archetypes promo video.

Following a year of no Spotify content, the Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast has dropped. In the debut episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex talked to her friend, tennis legend Serena Williams. Ahead, get details on the podcast, and why one royal author described Meghan as “uncensored and unbothered” in the Archetypes premiere.

Meghan Markle ‘Archetypes’ podcast: Aug. 23 with an episode on ambition

“The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams” kicked off Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. In the debut episode, which hit Spotify on Aug. 23, she and Williams discussed pregnancy, motherhood, and more as it related to ambition.

There were multiple stand-out moments during the course of the nearly 60-minute episode. For example, Meghan shared she only “felt the negatively” behind the word ambitious when she began dating Prince Harry.

She also recalled how a fire started in the room where her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was supposed to be sleeping on a 2019 tour of Africa.

Between those two stand-out moments, there were even more. At one point, Meghan touched on how she “waddled” during pregnancy. Furthermore, she remarked that “sometimes the right decision isn’t the easiest decision.”

Another worthy mention goes to the Duke of Sussex. Harry made a cameo in the podcast, saying hello to Williams before inviting the tennis star to visit.

Author says Meghan Markle’s ‘uncensored and unbothered’

— Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 23, 2022

Discussing the ‘reality” the “royal institution” has “helped create” in an Aug. 24 Yahoo Life UK column, Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie remarked how Meghan — and Harry — are leading a “happier existence.”

“Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half in, half out proposal was rejected,” he said.

“The two are now free to show their battle scars as and when they see fit,” Scobie added.

Meanwhile, he noted, Buckingham Palace aides “were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on” after the first episode of Archetypes dropped.

Meghan Markle: ‘People should expect the real me’ in ‘Archetypes’ podcast

Not only did Scobie comment on Meghan being “uncensored and unbothered” but Meghan herself discussed it. In a short promo video, Meghan explained her eagerness to “be unfiltered.”

“People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they have never gotten to know,” she said. “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered.”

Previously, in a March 2022 Archetypes audio teaser, Meghan said she’ll “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

Next up is another episode following the premiere of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. After Williams, Meghan’s next guest will be Mariah Carey.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast premiere is available on Spotify.

