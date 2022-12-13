Meghan McCain Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Documentary is a ‘Hit Job on the Monarchy’: ‘I Know a Smear Campaign When I See One’

Meghan McCain weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan. She had a lot to say about the couple’s production. In McCain’s opinion, the duke and duchess have launched a “hit job” on the monarchy.

Meghan McCain thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary is a ‘hit job on the monarchy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

McCain shared her thoughts on the documentary during her interview with GB News host Dan Wootton. She believes Meghan and Harry are attempting to destroy the monarchy.

“My first reaction to it is that this is clearly a coordinated, highly well-executed, hit job on the monarchy,” says McCain. “If you are an American and you don’t know anything about the royal family, and you don’t know anything about the monarchy, you’re going to think that the monarchy is the most racist bastion of any kind of entity that exists. That it’s basically just like a Klan meeting, and that is their whole premise. A big part of their show is how much racism is directed at Meghan Markle; how much racism was directed at their family.”

Meghan McCain says Meghan and Harry’s docuseries is a ‘smear campaign’

McCain says she recognizes a “smear campaign” when she sees one because she grew up around politics. Her father is the late senator, John McCain.

“I grew up in politics,” says McCain during her GB News interview. “I know a smear campaign, a smear ad, when I see one. As far as I’m concerned, this is a very long political ad against the monarchy just designed to make Americans hate our greatest allies in the UK. And it’s despicable and I think that Netflix should be ashamed of themselves.”

McCain says her concern is that Meghan and Harry’s actions will negatively impact US relations with the UK. “My concern is that this will do real damage politically with our allyship with your country,” says McCain. “I think people are really missing the point that this could have larger political damage for both our countries.”

Wootton agreed, saying he is also concerned about the political ramifications. “This is my fear,” says Wootton. “This is why I think it’s time for King Charles and for Prince William to start fighting back, because they at the moment want to take a more high and mighty PR approach. But I think that’s naïve, because even though Brits might understand what Harry and Meghan are doing, I think the damage internationally, especially because the woke media is so in the camp for Harry and Meghan, especially in America, I think it could do genuine long-term damage to the British royal family.”

Meghan McCain says approval for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is waning

McCain says support for Meghan and Harry seems to be shifting. Those who once supported the duke and duchess are changing their minds, in her opinion. She cites the low approval rating for the docuseries on Rotten Tomatoes as well as negative reviews from American journalists.

“I think they have really overshot the runway with this six-hour special,” says McCain. “America, like the UK, is having extreme financial crisis, we have inflation. These are not positive times right now and I think it’s hard for Americans to watch this $100 million documentary at their multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito and talk about how horrible their lives are. There are a lot of people who have experienced a lot of adversity in a lot of different ways, and they’re not people that you find easily sympathetic in any way.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.