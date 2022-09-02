Meghan Trainor Became a Vegetarian For Her Husband, Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is used to making headlines for her chart-topping music. Winning the 2014 Grammy for Best New Artist, the singer is no stranger to public attention. The “Dear Future Husband” singer will do anything for the man who took that role, actor Daryl Sabara — including becoming a vegetarian. Here is a quick look at why the couple decided to give up eating red meat.

Why Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara became vegetarian

(L-R): Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Grammy award-winning artist and the young star from the Spy Kids franchise sat down with BuzzFeed Celeb to take the “Relationship Test.”

In the video, Trainor revealed that Sabara had a “heart thing,” which inspired them both to become vegetarians. The pop star explained that a nutritionist told them, “Hey, your heart records show that in a few years if you don’t get the fat of the meat out of your diet you’re gonna have heart problems.”

The Polar Express actor said discovered he was in the “red zone” when it comes to his heart health. According to the American Heart Association, “red meats (such as beef, pork and lamb) have more saturated fat than skinless chicken, fish and plant proteins.” A diet consisting of those foods “can raise your blood cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease.”

What are the couple’s favorite foods?

The “All About That Bass” artist admitted that before becoming vegetarian, her husband’s go-to breakfast choice was steak and eggs. His favorite “cheat snack” now is “crunchy cinnamon swirl things” (like sticky buns from Hugo’s). Trainor admitted her favorite food is cheese pizza and mega-stuffed Oreos, while Sabara still finds it hard to pass up doughnuts.

According to Nicki Swift, Trainor explained that she does her best to stick to a plant-based diet but does find it difficult when traveling for performances. The chart-topping artist admitted to also trying keto and paleo diets but finds being a vegetarian works best for her family.

Ever since they found out they were expecting a child, Trainor claims her husband has refused to eat meat. The “No Good For You” singer said, “He’s like, ‘Nope, I have to be a vegan because I can’t afford heart attacks later. We’re going to be parents and I want to live forever.'”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have made a healthy lifestyle their priority

Trainor and Sabara got married in December 2018 and enjoy living a healthy lifestyle together. Last year, the couple gave birth to their first child, Riley, who is now an active one-year-old.

Once known for her voluptuous curves, Trainor is now in the best shape of her life. According to Stylecraze, the successful singer owes her toned body and healthy dietary choices to Sabara. She said, “He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn’t believe it, but now it’s true and it feels so good when you’re sore – I love that feeling now, I’m addicted to it.”

Trainor revealed to ET that she started her healthy living journey several years ago. “I just want to live forever, man,” she shared. Trainor added, “I wanna stay looking young forever. I stopped drinking, stopped doing anything bad to my face.” The singing sensation claimed, “I just want to live till I’m 106.”

