Meghan Trainor Calls Watching ‘Title’ Go Viral ‘Truly the Best Morning of My Life’

In 2014, Meghan Trainor released her first album, Title. She became a sensation with its first single, “All About That Bass,” and continued to showcase her doo-wop sound with “Lips Are Movin.'” But the artist originally wanted to release the album’s title song as a single. Then, in 2021, the song became popular on TikTok, in a moment she called “truly the best morning of my life.”

The Meghan Trainor song ‘Title’ went viral 7 years after its release

Trainor’s music video for Title which she shot in 2014, was only included on the limited foreign release version of the album and was never made available in the United States. But in 2021, the song received a second wind on TikTok when users identified with its honest lyrics and made it a dance craze. After the song went viral, Trainor shared that her music label had permitted her to capitalize on the Title trend by releasing the music video.

The Title video was released on December 15, 2021 featuring a 21-year-old Trainor in a glittering gown serving as a judge at a Miss America-style competition. In this version though, the contestants are rugged men shown preening in their dressing rooms and strutting their stuff on the runway.

In one scene, Ryan Trainor, the singer’s brother, is seen photographing the competitors’ performances from the audience. After the contenders have shown off their abilities, shaved their bodies, and paraded about in Speedos, Trainor crowns the winner and walks arm-in-arm with him into the spotlight.

Meghan Trainor called watching ‘Title’ go viral the ‘best morning of [her] life’

In 2021, over 4,000 videos showed everyone from moms to influencers to social media-crazed youngsters getting down to Title making it one of TikTok’s most popular tracks.

In an episode of Elle’s Song Association, Trainor talked about her popular songs over the years. When talking about what it was like to watch Title go viral, the singer said, “Watching it blow up on TikTok was truly the best morning of my life, besides like having my son. It felt like my birthday party, and I was like what, they’re all excited. They love me. They really do. And I owe TikTok. I love TikTok.”

In a previous sitdown with Allure, Trainor broke down her most iconic music videos. Talking about “Title” going viral, the singer said, “I woke up that morning seeing that it was blowing up, and I thought it was my birthday. It felt like that.”

Meghan Trainor has a new album out

Singer Meghan Trainor arrives at the premiere of STX Films’ ‘I Feel Pretty’ at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trainor has released new music. The 28-year-old singer dropped her new album Takin’ It Back, and a music video for the single “Made You Look” last month. Trainor’s new music video portrays her as a Hollywood star advertising her latest film. Her husband, Daryl Sabara, also makes a cameo appearance in the video.

Takin’ It Back has 16 songs. Other than “Made You Look,” the album also features “Sensitive” (featuring Scott Hoying), “Bad for Me” (featuring Teddy Swims), “Breezy” (featuring Theron Theron), “Mama Wanna Mambo,” and more.

The album marks Trainor’s first non-holiday release since January 2020’s Treat Myself. During a September interview with Entertainment Weekly, Trainor described the ideas behind Takin’ It Back as “way more intense” than those on her prior albums. She said, “In previous albums, there would be a simple love song or an ‘I’m going to be confident today’ song. These songs are like, ‘Y’all, I’m struggling. This is real, but we’re all in this together. Who’s with me?’ It’s just more real and raw,”

Trainor has come a long way since her debut in 2014. But she still manages to make a splash on TikTok. “Made You Look” has already gained significant traction on the platform.



RELATED: Meghan Trainor Has ‘So Many’ Celebrity Crushes