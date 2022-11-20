Meghan Trainor ‘Collapsed’ From a Panic Attack Immediately After a ‘CBS This Morning’ Appearance

Meghan Trainor is a Grammy Award-winning music artist and international superstar. But she’s open about her life and reveals personal issues she faces. Trainor recently shared she experiences anxiety. The singer-songwriter also admitted she collapsed from a panic attack immediately after appearing on CBS This Morning.

Meghan Trainor reveals her anxiety worsened after vocal cord surgery

Meghan Trainor in 2017 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After the success of her 2013 release “All About That Bass” and 2014 album Title, Meghan Trainor became an international pop star. But her packed schedule and back-to-back performances put a strain on her body.

In July 2015, as she was about to go on tour, Trainor was diagnosed with a vocal cord hemorrhage. She underwent vocal cord surgery the following month and again two years later.

Speaking with Glamour in 2020, the now-28-year-old noted she was always a “worrier.” But she said her anxiety peaked after her second surgery.

“I was having vibrations, or I’d be burning up and feel like I have a fever. Each day was a new thing. One day, my back felt like it was on fire, and I was like, “Oh, man, I think I’m going crazy,'” Trainor recalled.

“But really, it was my body giving up, and I had to fix the chemicals in my brain. I went to every doctor I could, asking for help, but the psychiatrist told me: ‘Your chemicals are off.’ I went on medicine, and I asked for a very low dose. It didn’t change me at all, except for helping my panic. I haven’t had a paid panic attack since.”

The singer collapsed after a TV appearance

In 2017, Trainor announced Grammy nominations on CBS This Morning with Gayle King. But the singer’s intense schedule and mounting stress resulted in a panic attack right after the first segment. She ended up collapsing off-screen.

“I had vocal problems ’cause I was working too much,” Trainor recalled in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “I had, like, a mental breakdown, and I had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King. I was reading the nominees for the Grammys the year after I won, and I was shaking, and I was like, ‘Please don’t collapse on TV right now. We’re live.'”

After the director yelled “cut,” Trainor fell and “started crying and couldn’t breathe,” the singer recalled. She was then taken away for medical attention.

“I had a lot of people tell me, like, ‘If you cancel on this 30-minute set, we’ll never play Meghan Trainor ever again,'” she said. “So I had everything. I had my Grammy; I had what people dream of for years. I had everything I ever wanted, and they were threatening to take it away.

“So, my mind was like, ‘No, I’ll keep going, I’ll keep going,'” Trainor continued. “And my body was like, ‘Bye.’ And my body had to tell me instead of me being able to take a break. So I was alone with my thoughts for way too long, and I blew up. I freaked out.”

Meghan Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, helps her through panic attacks

Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara have 'toilets next to each other' https://t.co/N9NBc7pEQG pic.twitter.com/pzNrfyc2At — Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2021

Trainor is married to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, with whom she shares a son, Riley. The two have been together for years, with Sabara supporting the pop star during her most challenging moments, including her second surgery. And by now, he knows how to talk his wife through a panic attack.

“I had to help Daryl,” Trainor told Glamour. “I had to teach him and say, ‘Here’s what I need you to do in these moments. Just tell me that I’m breathing, that everything’s fine, and rub my back and shut up.’ He’s great now!”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Became a Vegetarian for Her Husband, Daryl Sabara