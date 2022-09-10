Meghan Trainor Loves ‘Friends’ So Much She Did a Cover of the Theme Song

Friends is a huge pop culture phenomenon. The show aired its final episode nearly two decades ago, but its legacy lives on. Friends has across generations, with younger ones continuing to discover the cult classic. Singer Meghan Trainor is a self-proclaimed superfan of the sitcom and apparently loves it so much she did a cover of the theme song.

Meghan Trainor has always loved music

Meghan Trainor visits at Z100 Studio on February 04, 2020 in New York City. | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Trainor began her music career when she was a teen. She started writing, recording, and producing songs on her own at the tender age of 15, and by the time she hit 17 years old, she had already made three albums; Meghan Trainor, I’ll Sing with You, and Only 17.

Trainor then began writing songs for other artists, including Rascal Flatts and Sabrina Carpenter. The singer’s big break came in 2014 when she dropped her single “All About That Bass.” The song was an instant hit, topping charts in 58 countries and selling millions of units. The music video went viral and catapulted Trainor to fame.

Trainor then released more successful tracks under Epic Records. Some of her hit singles include “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “Dear Future Husband,” and “Lips Are Movin.'” In 2016, Trainor won the Grammy for Best New Artist with her extended play Title.

In 2018 “All About That Bass” received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Trainor released her second album, Thank You, in 2016 and followed it up with Treat Myself in 2020. The singer also released a holiday album in 2020 titled A Very Trainor Christmas.

Meghan Trainor loves ‘Friends’ so much that she covered its theme song

Friends follows a group of six navigating their way through life, friendships, and romances. The show became a cultural phenomenon. Trainor took her love for the sitcom and merged it with her passion for music to release a cover of the show’s famous theme song.

The star’s rendition of the iconic song by the Rembrandts dropped in 2019 ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary on iHeart Radio. According to Insider, Warner Brothers approached the singer to cover the song.

“I’ve seen every episode multiple times now,” the artist revealed. “I can’t believe they even thought of me to sing this cover. It was a dream come true.” Trainor said she tried to make her version of the song sound as close to the original as possible, and to do that, she enlisted her family’s help. “I actually cut the vocals in my backyard in my studio, with my little brother, my older brother, my husband and my best friend.”

The theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” was a joint effort by the show’s creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who also worked with the Rembrandts, and songwriter Alee Willis. Kauffman’s husband, Michael Skloff, also lent his songwriting talents to the iconic song.

Which ‘Friends’ character does Meghan Trainor want to be?

In an interview with Access, the host asked Trainor which Friends character she’s most like. Trainor didn’t hesitate to name Monica as the character she most identifies with. Interestingly, Trainor has a connection to the series that goes deeper than her cover of the show’s sitcom.

Her husband Daryl Sabara, who played Juni Cortez in Spy Kids, also appeared in the final season of Friends. Sabara played Owen, the kid Matthew Perry’s character Chandler accidentally tells he’s adopted. Trainor said she “freaked out” when Sabara showed him the episode, saying that they scream anytime his episode comes on.

