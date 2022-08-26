Meghan Trainor is a musician who has released hit songs such as “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,” “Dear Future Husband,” and “No.”

Trainor clearly has a lot of fans around the world, and the singer herself has been an admirer of other stars as well. In fact, she has “so many” celebrity crushes.

Meghan Trainor has a lot of knowledge about pop culture

Meghan Trainor attends the 6th annual Music Supervisors Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. | Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

From a young age, Trainor has been a fan of pop culture.

For example, she told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 that she grew up idolizing musicians such as Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. Trainor also loved Phil Collins and his work on the Tarzan soundtrack.

Another pop culture icon Trainor was a fan of is Hilary Duff. Most notably, Trainor loved The Lizzie McGuire Movie. In a video from 2020, Duff even quizzed Trainor on details from the film, and Trainor showed how much she knew about it.

Meghan Trainor has ‘so many’ celebrity crushes

In 2019, Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, took a relationship test in a Buzzfeed video. When asked about each other’s “biggest celebrity crush,” the pair revealed that Trainor has a long list of people she likes.

“You have so many,” Sabara told Trainor, to which she agreed.

Trainor’s celebrity crushes, according to the couple, include Leonardo DiCaprio, Henry Winkler, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, and Halle Berry.

Daryl Sabara is also one of Meghan Trainor’s celebrity crushes

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are on the #GRAMMYs red carpet together! ? pic.twitter.com/4pXGrIYatJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 10, 2019

Trainor also mentioned that Sabara is on the list of celebrities she loves. Sabara is best known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movies.

Trainor and Sabara started dating in 2016 because of another star—Chloë Grace Moretz. As Moretz explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden, “I met Meghan, we hung out, she said she really wanted to meet a good guy. I knew Daryl really well from when we did a play together. And I set them up, and they’re engaged to be married! So I’m a real matchmaker.”

Trainor also talked about her first date and first kiss with Sabara in a 2017 cover story for Cosmopolitan.

“We went on a double date — bowling and karaoke,” she said. “He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside ’cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL. He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.”

In 2018, Trainor and Sabara got married. Then, in February 2021, they welcomed a son named Riley.

The couple has been open about how much they love being parents, and Trainor has even shared that fans can expect to see more kids in their household in the future.

“I’m ready for three more kids!” she told People in September 2021. “I’m happiest nowadays when I’m putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, ‘We made the best baby.’ We got so blessed.”

