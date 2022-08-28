Meghan Trainor Net Worth: ‘All About That Bass’ Singer Was Still ‘Broke’ for Months After Global Hit

Meghan Trainor has dominated the pop scene for almost a decade, winning over countless fans with her musical creativity and bubbly personality. Her success has led her to a wealthy lifestyle, but it wasn’t always that way. Read on to find out how Meghan Trainor went from being “broke” early in her career to having a multi-million-dollar net worth today.

Meghan Trainor | Unique Nicole/Getty Images

How did Meghan Trainor become famous?

Trainor started her music career when she was just a teenager. From ages 15 to 17, the singer wrote, recorded, and produced three albums on her own: Meghan Trainor in 2009 and I’ll Sing with You and Only 17 in 2011. After that, Trainor offered her songwriting services to artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Rascal Flatts, and more.

Trainor’s big break came in 2014 when she released “All About That Bass,” which she co-wrote with Kevin Kadish. The song topped charts in 58 countries and the accompanying music video went viral. While signed with Epic Records, Trainor released several other successful tracks, including “Lips Are Movin,'” “Dear Future Husband,” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” She won Best New Artist with her EP, Title, in 2016. “All About That Bass” was certified diamond in 2018, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Meghan Trainor’s net worth started to rise months after she released ‘All About That Bass’

.@Meghan_Trainor is one of only 5 female artists to receive a diamond certification for her hit "All About That Bass" https://t.co/tYswG5nbg4 pic.twitter.com/RsVmhaxnXm — pressparty (@Pressparty) July 21, 2018

Despite the immediate success of “All About That Bass,” Trainor didn’t start reaping the rewards until nearly a year later. She told The Daily Star in 2015 that she was still “broke” when the song gained global recognition. However, Trainor said she would receive “a big fat check” after nine months.

“People think I must be rich but I’m not. I haven’t been able to make a big purchase yet but I’m working on it,” the songwriter said.

She’s come a very long way since then, and she’s certainly not “broke” anymore. Today, Meghan Trainor has a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer has kept herself busy by releasing another EP and four more albums, including a Christmas album. A fifth album, Takin’ It Back, is set for release in October 2022.

Additionally, Trainor has continued to receive songwriting credits for artists like Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, Jason Mraz, and Michael Buble. She embarked on three tours — That Bass, MTrain, and The Untouchable — although she had to cancel most dates on the MTrain Tour due to damaged vocal cords. Trainor has also made multiple television appearances, including a coaching spot on The Voice UK and a judge spot on Clash of the Cover Bands (via IMDb).

As CNW notes, Trainor and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, sold a home in Toluca Lake, California, for $5.5 million in 2021. They also purchased a mansion in Encino, California, for $6.6 million in 2020.

These days, Trainor proudly enjoys “boujee” life, as she revealed while participating in Cosmopolitan’s “Expensive Taste Test” in 2020.

“I’m boujee and I’m proud of it. I treat myself,” she said.

Meghan Trainor made a hefty donation to Jojo Siwa’s Childhood Cancer Foundation last year

Trainor enjoys treating others, too. In 2020, Trainor performed a “Live From Home” tour to raise money for Feeding America. That same year, she worked with 96.5-TIC.FM to donate lunches to hospital staff in Connecticut.

In 2021, Trainor made the largest donation yet to Jojo Siwa’s Childhood Cancer Foundation: $100,000. She presented the donation to Siwa on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while Siwa guest-hosted, as seen above.

“I watch your show every single day, but I watched the episode where you talk about the JoJo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation, and I worship you,” Trainor told Siwa. “I’ve met a lot of fans who are going through that with their family members. It’s very hard, and so, I appreciate you so much for doing that, and I’m so beyond proud of you and I worship you. And I wanted to make a donation.”

