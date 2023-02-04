From Meghan Trainor to Sam Smith — Kim Petras Adds to Her Growing List of Collaborations

Kim Petras released solo songs like “Brrr” and “Coconuts.” Recently, the German pop princess earned recognition for her collaborations — including her recently released feature on “Made You Look.” Here’s what we know about this performer and some of her music-related friends.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras collaborated on ‘Unholy’

Kim Petras attends Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

This “Icy” queen swapped “Coconuts” for a cross, working with Sam Smith on the recently released single “Unholy.” This track detailed an adulterous relationship, complete with an official music video and an original verse from Petras.

“Mm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the addy,” Petras sang in her verse. “Give me love, give me Fendi, my Balenciaga daddy / You gon’ need to bag it up ’cause I’m spendin’ on Rodeo / You can watch me back it up, I’ll be gone in the A.M.”

Since its debut, this song earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. On Spotify, the song holds over 780 million plays. It was also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Meghan Trainor featured Kim Petras on a remix of ‘Made You Look’

Shortly after “Unholy,” Meghan Trainor announced Petras would be a featured artist on her “Made You Look” remix. This version debuted in January 2023, with Trainor sharing her inspiration behind the collaboration.

“I’m just a super fan, and I think what she’s doing is just incredible,” Trainor said during an interview with Cosmopolitan. “And finally the world is seeing that as well! I was dying when they gave me a list of people who I would want to feature on it. And I was like, Kim! I want Kim. Luckily, she said yes.”

“Made You Look” wouldn’t be the only interaction between the musicians — in one video posted to social media, Petras played her recently released single “Brrr” for Trainor.

Kim Petras previously worked with Kygo, Charli XCX, and other artists

Petras lent her voice to several Charli XCX projects, including “Unlock It” on 2017’s Pop 2. She appeared along with Jay Park, with the track earning over 75 million Spotify plays. About two years later, Charli XCX featured Petras on “Click” for Charli. On Kygo’s 2020 album Golden Hour, Petras appeared on “Broken Glass.”

When it comes to original music, sometimes the “Coconuts” singer worked with other artists, including Elvira, Mistress of the Dark on “Turn off the Light.” For “1, 2, 3 Dayz Up,” Petras collaborated with the late songwriter and producer SOPHIE. As a trans artist, Petras often mentioned representation in the music industry.

“I hope that I’m opening the doors for new artists,” she said during an interview with Variety, mentioning SOPHIE as an inspiration. “I feel like I’m carrying the torch for everyone that came before me, and it feels really beautiful and amazing that I get to do that.”