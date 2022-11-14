Meghan Trainor Says ‘All About That Bass’ Fame Was ‘Like a Rocket Ship’

After the release of her hit single “All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor quickly rose to fame in 2014. Now, eight years later, the artist is once again rising to the top of the charts with her single “Made You Look,” which has gone viral on TikTok. With Trainor’s recent comeback to the charts, it’s time to take a look back at where it all started. Find out more about what the singer had to say about her rise to fame below.

‘All About That Bass’ was a hit for Meghan Trainor

On June 30, 2014, Meghan Trainor was just 20 when her debut single “All About That Bass” was released by Epic Records. While the young singer (and songwriter) was excited about her first single, she had no idea how much her life was about to change. Her debut single quickly rose to the top of the charts, reaching number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and selling 11 million copies worldwide

During an interview with Elle, Trainor was asked what it was like when “All About That Bass” soared to the top of the charts. “Um, it was a movie that went by really slow and then really fast,” she shared. “It was chaos. I didn’t know what was happening at the time. I just kept getting told by everyone, ‘this never happens.’ Like they were shaking me like ‘pay attention,’ you know?”

Meghan Trainor launched her career with the hit single

Recording artist Meghan Trainor performs onstage during KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2014 powered by LINE at Staples Center on December 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In her interview with Elle, Trainor went on to discuss how “All About That Bass” was really a whirlwind for her and how she handled the limelight. In terms of how this time in her life felt, she revealed, “A lot of people told me like ‘this is a rocketship, and just buckle up and hold on tight.’ And that’s what it felt like. We went to the moon.”

The creation and success of the single is really quite unique. At the time that Trainor wrote “All About That Bass,” she was working as a songwriter, penning hits for the likes of Jennifer Lopez. So when she wrote the song, she kind of laughed it off and thought, “Well, no one’s gonna sing this. You know, like no one’s out there. It’s very specific, you know? And it’s that confidence, and you have to have the booty and the thickness. And so nobody was really touching on that on the radio at the time.”

Trainor went on to say that they sent the song to nearly everybody in the industry and heard nothing back. So, that’s when she decided to record the song herself, and a star was born.

Megan Trainor now has a family with the Spy Kid

Saying a lot has happened for Meghan Trainor since launching her career eight years ago would be an understatement. She is a Grammy winner, wife, mother, and TikTok sensation. In 2016, Trainor won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 2018, she married actor Daryl Sabara, best known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series. And, in February 2021, Trainor gave birth to her first child, a son who the couple named Riley.

Along with starting a family, Trainor has gained immense popularity on TikTok with her 14.3 Million+ followers. Through it all, Trainor has found a way to keep writing and recording music.

On October 21, 2022, Trainor’s fifth studio album Takin’ It Back, was released. One of the songs on the album is her single “Made You Look,” which became her first solo song to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 since 2018. Some of the success of “Made You Look” can also be attributed to Trainor’s TikTok popularity and the dance compilations surrounding the song.

Along with her family, TikTok followers, and thriving music career, Trainor recently announced that she will be a judge on the revival of Australian Idol in 2023. It appears she has no plans to slow down anytime soon that rocket ship.

