Meghan Trainor Has Written Songs For Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Tim McGraw, and More

Most people know Meghan Trainor for her hit songs like “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Use You.” But aside from her own music, Trainor has written songs for other artists as well — including some unexpected ones, like Jennifer Lopez.

Meghan Trainor wrote Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ain’t Your Mama’

In 2016, Trainor had a songwriting credit on Jennifer Lopez‘s single “Ain’t Your Mama.” The song also contained writing credits from prolific producers R. City, Dr. Luke, Lunchmoney Lewis, and Cirkut.

Trainor recounted the experience of working with J. Lo in a 2016 interview with Digital Spy.

“I texted her the song and she had no idea — she thought I did it alone by myself at my house, which a lot of people think because I do do that,” Trainor said.

“I sent it to her and said, ‘Do you like the song?’ and she said, ‘I love the song, my kid loves the song — he’s made me play it five times already so I know it’s a hit — when can I cut it?’, so I said immediately, ‘Whenever you want!'”

She wrote ‘Sledgehammer’ by Fifth Harmony

Meghan Trainor had a hand in some of Fifth Harmony‘s first songs as a group after their debut on The X Factor. On their debut album Reflection, Trainor had writing credits on “Suga Mama,” “Brave Honest Beautiful,” and “Sledgehammer.” “Sledgehammer” became the group’s first song to reach the top 40, while Trainor was featured on the empowering “Brave Honest Beautiful.”

She wrote ‘Road Less Traveled’ by Lauren Alaina

In 2017, Trainor lent her writing prowess to country singer and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. Trainor is one of the writers behind “Road Less Traveled,” the title track from her 2017 album of the same name.

Alaina co-wrote the song with Trainor and songwriter Jesse Frasure after Alaina dealt with a bulimia in her personal life.

“It was just one of those days where I went in to write with two of my good friends, and I was super comfortable, and the message of the song is so important to me and what we say in the song is so important to me,” Alaina said in a statement about the song. “And I know that Meghan has done a really great job with her artistry by encouraging people, and that’s what this song is all about.”

She wrote ‘Painkiller’ for Jason Derulo

Trainor had a guest appearance on Jason Derulo‘s song “Painkiller” from his 2015 album Everything Is 4. On the song, she gave her own take on Derulo’s classic song intro where he sings his name.

“Her and the producer were in the room and were like ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not doing that no more, it’s retired,’” Derulo told MTV News about the recording process. “And then the intro came in and she did it and I was like, ‘It’s pretty dope.’”

Trainor has also written for Sabrina Carpenter, Rascal Flatts, and Tim McGraw

Back in 2014, Trainor contributed her songwriting to Sabrina Carpenter’s debut single “Can’t Blame a Girl For Trying” from her debut album of the same name.

That same year, she linked up with Rascal Flatts to help write their song “I Like the Sound of That.”

In 2017, she furthered her country music cred by writing “Roll the Dice,” a collaboration between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Trainor has also penned songs for the likes of Jason Mraz, Michael Bublé, and CNCO.

