Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Believe Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Divorced Over Football: ‘Who Would Let a Beautiful Marriage Fall Apart Because of Football?’

Megyn Kelly weighed in on the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Like many people, she was surprised to hear they were ending their relationship. However, Kelly doesn’t believe the former couple divorced over football. Here’s what she had to say.

Megyn Kelly shares her opinion on Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen’s divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

Kelly discussed Brady and Bundchen during her show. In her opinion, the former couple didn’t call it quits because of football. She thinks there was another reason for the split.

“They looked like the perfect picture of happiness to me,” says Kelly. “Of course, they’re both beautiful, they’re both super successful, and now the reports are that they’ve filed for divorce and she’s in Costa Rica, where they used to go all the time together, with her [jiu jitsu] instructor.”

Kelly says she doesn’t see how a couple could let their relationship disintegrate over sports. “And they say this marriage fell apart because he wouldn’t give up his football career. The guy has six or seven Super Bowl rings, and she wanted him to give up his career. I don’t know if I believe that. To me, it just seems like, who would let a beautiful marriage fall apart because of football?”

Dr. Laura Schlessinger weighs in on Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen’s relationship

RELATED: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Says a Pair of Shoes Helped Her Get Through Her Breakup With Tom Brady

Kelly directed her question to psychologist and host Dr. Laura Schlessinger. She agrees with Kelly, saying there’s likely something more that led to the demise of Brady and Bundchen’s union.

“Nobody would,” says Schlessinger. “And it wasn’t, most likely, therefore, really a beautiful marriage. You must know that when there’s a husband and wife and they’re both hot celebrities that it becomes business to portray a certain image because that’s part of the marketing of them. That doesn’t mean that what you saw was real but it was a business agreement.”

Megyn Kelly says the entertainment industry can be manipulative

“I think about this in the same way Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman fell apart after 10 years,” says Kelly. “They renewed their vows and I think within a week he served her with divorce papers. I think on the outside we do see these beautiful people with these “perfect lives,” and we buy it because we’re meant to buy it. In the same way the iPhone manipulates us in ways we don’t fully understand, so does that industry. And it creates these images that even smart people who are skeptical wind up believing, and when it all comes crashing down, we think, ‘Huh, that’s so curious.’”

Schlessinger also brings up Sonny Bono and Cher. She says one day she was watching the former couple and she could “feel” that their marriage was over. “Sure enough, they filed for divorce,” says Schlessinger. “And that was a case where according to Cher, she wanted to go out and be on her own. He sort of discovered her, she said, and mentored her. And they were wonderful together, but she wanted to be her own person.”

According to Schlessinger, a lot of Hollywood couples are together for appearances. She doesn’t think some of these high-profile marriages are the real deal. “There are a lot of different kinds of situations,” says Schlessinger. “But I think a lot of it is for show.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.