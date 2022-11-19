Megyn Kelly’s Husband Reveals What It’s Like to Date and Be Married to Her

Megyn Kelly invited her husband, author Doug Brunt, to her show to talk about their relationship. Brunt spoke about their first date and how he had to adjust to being in a relationship with a public figure.

Megyn Kelly’s husband had to decide if he wanted to be in the public eye

Megyn Kelly and Doug Brunt | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kelly says her husband wasn’t a public figure when they met, and he wasn’t interested in becoming one. She describes him as a “private guy.” According to her, this was something he had to “wrestle with” before deciding to propose to her.

Kelly was a FOX anchor at the time they met, and she was building her career as a journalist. “You had to make a decision about whether you wanted to put a toe into public life that way, and it really did require a thoughtful reflection by you,” says Kelly.

Doug Brunt says there have been negative interactions with the public

Brunt says there have been unpleasant moments when it comes to interactions with the public, but he says for the most part things have been good. Kelly says her husband entered the relationship with “open eyes.” They started dating at a time when she had a stalker. This showed him what life would be like if he dated a public figure.

Brunt says his experience with Kelly was worth it, and he would do it again. “It does require some thought, but no one can know exactly what they’re getting into with that,” says Brunt. “And there is a lot of good with the bad. The good far outweighs the bad. When we go places, almost 99% of our interactions are positive. People come up and say, ‘You inspire me, you inspire my daughter, I want my daughter to be like you.’ It’s almost always that; there are very few negative [interactions].”

Megyn Kelly and her husband’s first date was ‘chaperoned’

Brunt spoke about his first date with Kelly. He says he felt like he was a teenager being chaperoned at a high school prom because Kelly’s security detail accompanied them.

“We were chaperoned like a couple of high school sophomores going to the prom,” says Brunt. “These were guys who clearly had experience with weapons and taking people down, and I did not want to be taken down by anyone.”

Brunt says his first kiss with Kelly was in front of security. Kelly describes the moment as “awkward AF.”

“Our first kiss was also in front of security, which is hard to do,” says Brunt. “It was hard for both of us, but especially me,” says Kelly. Brunt went on to say he was dropped off by security after the dates.

Kelly’s security team approved of Brunt. According to her, their relationship wouldn’t have worked out if the team didn’t approve. “I trusted their opinions,” she says.

Although Kelly put her trust in the security team, she says she was embarrassed that they were watching her and Brunt kiss. “The next day when we went back to pick up Doug at his hotel, I said to [the security team], ‘You stay where you are; I got something I need to do.’ So I went to the hotel, I pressed the buzzer on Doug’s door, and he’s looking for the security, and I’m like, ‘They’re not here.’”

Kelly says she told Brunt that the kiss she gave him was not her best effort and that she could do better. So, she walked into his hotel room and gave him another kiss. Brunt says he was pleased with Kelly’s effort. “It was classic you; take charge kind of girl. Come on in, I like this.” Kelly clarified that they only shared a kiss and nothing more.

Doug Brunt’s thoughts on his marriage to Megyn Kelly

Kelly says the beginning of their relationship was “crazy” and a “whirlwind romance.” However, she remains “mesmerized” by her husband. Kelly and Brunt have been married for 15 years and have three children.

Brunt says he and Kelly are just “hitting their stride” in the relationship. “We’re really hitting a great peak where our kids are fun, they want to be with us, we’re doing such fun stuff, just the two of us.

When asked by Kelly what makes their marriage work, Brunt says she is “the secret sauce” to their success. He describes her as self-aware, and says she takes action when something in the relationship isn’t working.

