Megyn Kelly Says Prince Harry Is ‘Insecure’ and Has a Lot of ‘Emotional Baggage’

Prince Harry revealed what life has been like over the last couple of years during his Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan. Host Megyn Kelly believes Harry is “insecure” and has a lot of “emotional baggage” from his past. Here’s what she had to say.

Prince Harry has ‘emotional baggage’ and is ‘insecure’ according to Megyn Kelly

Kelly had a lot to say about Harry and Meghan’s docuseries. According to her, one thing that comes through is Harry’s insecurity. She says he seems to lack confidence and he’s carrying around a lot of “emotional baggage.”

“One thing I did find interesting was the amount of emotional baggage Harry still carries,” says Kelly during The Megyn Kelly Show. “It’s big. Good gracious is this man insecure. Partly because he’s a ginger,” says Kelly sarcastically.

Kelly adds it’s likely Harry continues to carry emotional baggage because he hasn’t worked through past trauma. “And partly because he has not worked out the trauma of his mother’s premature death,” Kelly continues. “Time and time I said to myself while watching this, ‘This guy needed therapy.’ Not the weird tapping thing he did—a real psychotherapist. That is what he needed. Not a whiny, annoying, woke wife.”

During a discussion with Oprah Winfrey in the documentary The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry does say he received therapy. It took him many years to do it, but he says he did finally speak to someone.

Prince Harry felt guilty about Meghan’s struggle with royal life

Harry feels guilty about the difficulties Meghan says she faced during her time as a royal. He feels responsible for putting her in a stressful situation, and he regrets not doing more to help.

During the Netflix docuseries, Harry says he initially responded to Meghan as “institutional Harry.” Instead of responding as husband first, he put the institution first because that is how he was raised. However, he is disappointed in himself for how he responded.

“I was devastated,” says Harry. “I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling. But I never thought that it would get to that stage. And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed. I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about what are people going to think if we don’t go to this event?”

“And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it,” adds Harry. “What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

Megyn Kelly says most people have more to worry about than the media being ‘mean’ to Meghan and Harry

Kelly says Meghan and Harry are out of touch. She points out that most people have bigger issues they must attend to and the duke and duchess are complaining about being mistreated while they live what appears to be a life of wealth and comfort.

“The people this pair is asking to feel sorry for them have their own problems. Real ones,” says Kelly. “They live paycheck-to-paycheck for the most part. They have kids in public schools where they worry about depression or drugs and crazy teachers. They work all day, they’re tired. They need a vacation that they’re probably not going to get.”

Kelly also says many people are struggling with health issues while trying to keep their family safe and fed. According to her, mean tweets or articles published by the media aren’t as important as the issues most people are dealing with on a daily basis.

“They live in a small house or apartment, they keep a watchful eye on rising gas and electric bills, the cost of groceries, as they try to save for college and still give their kids a nice Christmas,” Kelly continues. “Too often they’re dealing with health issues or dependency or unexpected layoffs. And they certainly don’t give a damn about the mean tweets being sent out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.