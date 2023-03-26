Melissa Joan Hart Shares Why the ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot Plan Fell Apart

The 1990s brought about a lot of iconic shows, but one of the most iconic shows geared toward kids was definitely Clarissa Explains It All. The series, airing on Nickelodeon, followed Clarissa Darling as she navigated life as a quirky teen in her equally eccentric family. Melissa Joan Hart took on the lead role. While the series seemed to have a pretty basic premise, fans felt connected to Clarissa in a very real way. That’s likely because the character often broke the fourth wall to chat with her audience. Decades later, a reboot was planned, but it ultimately fell through. Hart explained why the reboot was nixed, and she is totally OK with it.

A ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ reboot was once in the works

If you check out Melissa Joan Hart’s IMDb page, she has one upcoming project listed. It is the Clarissa Explains It All reboot. While the project is listed, it isn’t happening. The reboot was once in the works, though.

Melissa Joan Hart | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter first announced plans for the reboot in 2018. According to the publication, Hart and Mitchell Kriegman were in talks to work on the project. Kriegman, the show’s creator, was set to produce and write the series. Hart was signed on to act as the show’s star and executive producer.

After the original report, talks of the reboot fell quiet. Now, it’s officially not happening. Melissa Joan Hart spoke on the project in 2022 when she appeared at 90s Con. Hart revealed that a change in leadership at Nickelodeon led to the project fizzling out.

Melissa Joan Hart is OK with the ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ reboot getting the axe

Melissa Joan Hart revisited the discussion about her past roles during a recent interview with Insider. Hart told the publication she would be more interested in reprising her role as Clarissa Darling than Sabrina Spellman for several reasons. Still, she revealed that she’s OK with the reboot of Clarissa Explains It All not going forward.

Hart told Insider that the reboot was set to follow a recently divorced Clarissa as she moved her family across the country. She said that while excited about a reboot, the storyline wasn’t her “favorite way in.” She has moved on from the project, although it is always possible for Nickelodeon to reconsider.

What has she been up to since?

While Hart’s first big role was as Clarissa Darling, she went on to star in several insanely popular television series. After Clarissa, Hart took on the part of Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. While the series wasn’t her first lead role, it’s the one the actor remains well-known for and a cult classic.

Hart went on to voice characters in the animated series based on the show. In 2010 she returned as a lead in a TV series when she signed on to Melissa and Joey. The Freeform series was about a councilwoman tasked with raising her niece and nephew with the help of an unlikely nanny. Joey Lawrence portrayed Joe Longo, the nanny, while Hart took on the part of Mel Burke. Since Melissa and Joey ended in 2015, Hart has appeared in several TV movies and a handful of shows.