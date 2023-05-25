Melissa McCarthy Doesn’t Watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ Because She’s Afraid Paramedics Will Find Her Watching Her Own Content

Gilmore Girls remains one of the most-watched legacy shows in Netflix’s catalog. The series and its revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, amass new fans daily. Those fans are clamoring for a second reboot. While many television sets worldwide still play Gilmore Girls, you won’t find the series being binged in Melissa McCarthy’s house, despite her connection to the show. In a recent interview, McCarthy revealed that she doesn’t watch Gilmore Girls in her own house because she’s afraid paramedics will find her watching her own content and think it’s weird.

Fear and anxiety keep Melissa McCarthy from rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’

Melissa McCarthy sat down for an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today With Willie Geist recently and happily chatted about how Gilmore Girls has reached a new generation of viewers. When questioned about whether her children have watched the series, McCarthy revealed that she and her eldest daughter, Vivian Falcone, 16, watched the pilot episode together. They didn’t get through the series, though.

McCarthy explained exactly why that was. The famed actor told Geist that she has an overwhelming fear that she’ll pass out while watching her own work and that paramedics will find her in front of the TV watching herself. She said she worries the people who “find her” will think it’s weird. She went on to say that she checks to see if she’s “lightheaded” if one of her projects is on.

McCarthy may be one of the only main cast members who hasn’t rewatched the series. Kelly Bishop, the actor who portrayed Emily Gilmore, watched the revival a bit later than fans due to technical problems. Lauren Graham, the actor who played Lorelai Gilmore, rewatched the series while writing her memoir.Talking As Fast As I Can was released in 2016. Scott Patterson, the actor who took on the role of Luke Danes, is watching the series for the first time for his podcast, I Am All In.

Melissa McCarthy spent seven seasons portraying Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls. Sookie was the chef at the Independence Inn and the co-owner of The Dragonfly Inn. Sookie, acclaimed for her food, was prone to anxiety and accidents while working in the busy Connecticut kitchen. The character brought a lot of levity and life to the series. McCarthy’s character was a fan favorite. Still, she appeared only momentarily in the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. There is no word on if she would return if a second revival were to happen. While Netflix hasn’t announced a second reboot, fans are still holding out hope.

McCarthy’s full interview will air on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on May 28.