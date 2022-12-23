Meri Brown’s Instagram Seems to Hint at a Tell-All Book; TLC Stars Have Threatened It Before, but Few Have Done It

Sister Wives fans might have to wait another week for the second installment of the show’s tell-all episode, but they have plenty to consume in the meantime. The Brown family has been pretty active on social media since season 17 of the famed show ended, and Meri Brown’s Instagram page, in particular, has gotten rather interesting. Fans are fairly certain that Meri Brown is hinting at the possibility of a tell-all book. She wouldn’t be the first TLC star to tease a tell-all; few have actually written tell-all books, though.

Meri Brown’s Instagram posts seem to hint at a tell-all book

Meri Brown’s Instagram page is heating up. While the small business owner is known for posting inspirational quotes, cryptic phrases, and odd captions littered with hashtags, Sister Wives fans think the mother of one is sending a real message this time. In a recent post, Meri Brown told her Instagram followers that there is “so much more to the story” while she peered out from over a book.

Fans took the cryptic Instagram post as a tell-all book announcement. They theorize that the wording, written across the photo with Meri’s name underneath it, looks like a book title. We don’t disagree. Still, Meri would not be the first TLC reality TV star to tease a tell-all book and never actually write it.

Several other TLC stars have threatened to pen tell-all books

Over the years, several TLC stars have threatened to write a tell-all book. More often than not, nothing comes of it. Most of the stars who have suggested a tell-all was in the works were fighting to remain relevant. The empty promises did little to garner them more attention or fans, though.

In 2019, Jon Gosselin said he was considering writing a book. The father of 8 famously appeared on Jon & Kate Plus 8. The show was canceled following the Gosselins’ contentious divorce. According to Cafe Mom, Jon claimed to be penning a tell-all after a commenter suggested it on Instagram. He told the commenter that it was “all in the works.” Nothing materialized.

Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar-King have both made mention of books exposing the Duggar clan. Derick suggested he and his wife, Jill Dillard, were already working on a book in 2020. Amy, the Duggar family’s rebellious cousin, hinted that Jill and Derick’s book was already in the works in 2021. Still, fans have yet to see concrete evidence that a single word has been written. 2022 would have been the year to publish it. All eyes were on the Duggar family following Joshua Duggar’s arrest and conviction on two child pornography charges.

Very few TLC stars have actually gone through with it, though

While many TLC stars have said they would eventually pen tell-all books, almost none have followed through. Several 90-Day Fiance stars have written books, but none have authored a true tell-all offering. Amy Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, has written an autobiography, and the Browns penned a memoir about their early life, too. Technically, both can be considered tell-alls, but fans are after something a bit juicier these days. So, has any TLC star offered a controversial tell-all book? One is in the works.

As far as actual tell-alls go, only Jinger Vuolo has stepped up to the plate. To be fair, we aren’t sure yet if that will be as salacious as some fans think it might be. Jinger did share a sneak peek of the book, and she does appear to have some negative thoughts about the IBLP, the ultra-conservative Christian ministry she was raised in. Still, we won’t know if she dives into anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar or her time on TLC until the book is released in January 2023. That topic would probably be best left to Derick and Jill, who have been outspoken about their poor treatment by the Duggar family and TLC.