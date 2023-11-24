Meri Brown had some wise words for Robyn Brown during the seaosn 18 finale of 'Sister Wives'. She reminded Robyn that she didn't think her marriage would end, either.

For 14 episodes, Sister Wives fans watched Kody’s marriage to Janelle Brown and Meri Brown completely dissolve. While the dissolution of marriages should be sad, for Sister Wives fans, it was not. The end of the unions made the season successful, and it seems to agree with both Meri and Janelle. Both women have come into their own and are thriving away from Kody. Meri, in particular, has become more honest and bolder as the season progresses. Now, in the season finale, she issued a warning to Robyn Brown about her marriage, and it is one of our favorite moments.

Robyn Brown joked about ending her marriage to Kody Brown

The season finale of Sister Wives focused heavily on Coyote Pass, the undeveloped land the Browns purchased in 2018. Now that the family has split, they must figure out how to divide the land equally. While Kody and Robyn believe they are entitled to their shares, Janelle and Meri have other ideas.

In an attempt to ensure her own plot, free and clear, Robyn made a joke about the state of her marriage. The mother of five, who joined the Brown family in 2010, commented that there was no guarantee that her marriage to Kody would survive forever. While she tried to joke her way into a piece of the land, all she received was a well-timed warning from Meri Brown.

Meri told Robyn Brown that you “never know” when it comes to marriage with Kody Brown

While Robyn Brown thought she was making a subtle joke in an attempt to pilfer acreage from the Brown family, Meri didn’t miss the opportunity to issue a warning to Kody’s fourth and legal wife. Meri told Robyn that she would never have imagined a breakup 10 or 12 years into her marriage to Kody Brown, so you never truly know what will happen.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

A couple of decades later, Meri and Kody officially ended their marriage, although they had been estranged for years before they issued a public announcement. Meri is officially on her own and appears to be truly blossoming away from the stifling criticism of the Browns. The warning feels like the best moment of season 18.

Are Kody Brown and Robyn Brown still married?

Robyn Brown joked about ending her union with Kody Brown in the season 18 finale of Sister Wives. Still, divorce does not appear to be on the horizon. The footage from season 18 stops around the holiday season of 2022. Robyn and Kody have been spotted out and about together recently.

Robyn and Kody Brown during a ‘Sister Wives’ confessional filmed for the TLC series | TLC

The legal duo were seen celebrating Robyn Brown’s birthday on the same weekend that Christine Brown wed David Woolley. They were also spotted hanging out at Gwendlyn Brown’s July 2023 nuptials. While they are married right now, as Robyn pointed out, that could change at any moment.

TLC has yet to renew Sister Wives for a 19th season. Still, Christine Brown has already revealed that it will be happening. Whether fans will eventually see the cracks in Kody and Robyn’s marriage featured in the series is anyone’s guess.